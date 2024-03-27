Tyrese defended Diddy after his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by authorities as part of a reported investigation for sex trafficking.

"What I can’t do and what I won’t do is downplay the laughter, the fun, the energy, the inspiration, the award shows the studio sessions the most legendary parties and events I’ve ever attended in my life," Tyrese wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I also can’t act as if my high school backyard parties throughout south central LA wasn’t the craziest parties ever because of the Bad Boy on slew of hit record."

Tyrese distanced himself from defending Diddy from the allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse, as outlined by multiple lawsuits filed against him, but wrote that he was "praying" for the Bad Boy Records founder.

"I don’t condone nor do I support abuse, bullying sexual assault or anything that is currently being alleged but what I can’t do is turn the blinds on how much this mean to me and all of us, and what he has done for the community of music and culture," he continued. "I’m praying for Diddy his kids, his family, his mother, and all of the alleged victims that’s in the middle of trying to simply have their voices to be heard. I love this brother he’s been nothing but kind and generous towards me and that’s the way I feel praying and praying for more of a better outcome of all of this is happening, God bless you Diddy if you ever need to call me and just need a listening here I’m right here bro….."