50 Cent Can’t Help But Once Again Mock Diddy Over Latest Sexual Assault Allegations

50 Cent. Diddy. Mockery. It's a proven formula, and it's being put to use once again following news of another lawsuit against Diddy, this time focused on allegations made by a producer who worked on last year's The Love Album: Off the Grid.

In several Instagram updates that were later removed, 50 commemorated the latest news with a screenshot of a TMZ article, as well as pics showing Diddy with Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather. The latter, as previously reported, was recently called out as "stupid" by 50 following his defense of Diddy in connection with the assault allegations against him.

"Aww shit, I’m on the floor dead somebody bring me back to life," 50 captioned one post, as seen below.