Yung Miami Accused of Transporting ‘Pink Cocaine’ to Diddy in Lawsuit

Yung Miami is being accused of a serious crime in connection to Sean “Diddy” Combs amid his recent legal issues.

An amended lawsuit from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a producer who claims he was sexually assaulted by Diddy, 54, says that the 30-year-old City Girls rapper, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, transported “pink cocaine” or “tuci” for the music mogul, according to court documents obtained by XXL.

In the additional 25 pages of the filing, Lil Rod claims that Combs enjoys using “pink cocaine,” otherwise known as a combination of ecstasy and cocaine that he would get from his alleged “drug mule,” Brendan Paul.

Jones alleges that he “personally witnessed” Diddy using cocaine in the dressing room while rehearsing for Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival in Virginia, where he made a surprise appearance.

“Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami," reads the court filing, per XXL.

Brendan Paul was a former college basketball player at Syracuse University before transferring to Fairmont State University in West Virginia. On Monday, the Ohio native was arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Airport and charged with one count of possession of suspected cocaine and another count for possession of suspected marijuana candy.