50 Cent Says 'Diddy Do It?' Docuseries on Mogul Will 'Break Records'

There are few certainties in this life. One of them, indisputably, is that 50 Cent will continue to mock Diddy on Instagram.
Given recent developments, 50 is particularly active on the Diddy-mocking front this week. Amid the ensuing IG updates, as seen below, the G-Unit Film and Television Inc. founder again teased the upcoming Diddy Do it? docuseries.
"This is gonna break records when this drops," 50 told fans when sharing a poster for the series on Tuesday.
Fans were previously alerted to the upcoming project when 50 proposed two possible titles back in November. At one point, 50 said proceeds from the doc would be put toward sexual assault victims.
Coverage of the sexual assault allegations and lawsuits against Diddy in recent months has been punctuated by 50’s frequent commentary. For now, it’s unclear when, exactly, Diddy Do It? will debut.
Tuesday, it was reported that Brendan Paul, a man alleged to be Diddy's "drug mule" in a lawsuit from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr., had been arrested on drug charges at an airport in Miami. Per a complaint viewed by Complex, the arrest occurred on Monday, i.e. the same day Diddy's homes were raided.
As for Jones' lawsuit, an attorney for Diddy previously shared a statement calling the allegations "pure fiction" and accusing Lil Rod of "looking for an undeserved payday."
Meanwhile, not long after 50 again teased the Diddy Do It? series on IG, Starz announced a Season 5 renewal for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. 50 is an executive producer on the series, which centers on a younger version of his character from the original Power. Soon, the franchise will expand once more with the addition of prequel series Origins, now in development.