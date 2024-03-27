50 Cent Says 'Diddy Do It?' Docuseries on Mogul Will 'Break Records'

There are few certainties in this life. One of them, indisputably, is that 50 Cent will continue to mock Diddy on Instagram.

Given recent developments, 50 is particularly active on the Diddy-mocking front this week. Amid the ensuing IG updates, as seen below, the G-Unit Film and Television Inc. founder again teased the upcoming Diddy Do it? docuseries.

"This is gonna break records when this drops," 50 told fans when sharing a poster for the series on Tuesday.