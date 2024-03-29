Suge Knight Issues Warning to Diddy Following Home Raids: 'Your Life Is in Danger'

Suge Knight believes tough times are ahead for Diddy after Homeland Security conducted a raid of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami this week.

TMZ has obtained an outtake from the Collect Call with Suge Knight podcast with Dave Mays where the incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder offers up his thoughts on the Bad Boy head's situation.

"It's a bad day for hip-hop...for the culture...Black people, because if one looks bad, we all look bad," Knight said. "That's definitely not nothing to cheer about."

The 58-year-old continued, "But I'll tell you what, Puffy: your life is in danger."

Suge claimed Diddy, 54, knows "the secrets" and because of that, "they gonna get you if they can."

Knight turned himself in to authorities in 2015 following a suspected hit-and-run that resulted in the death of Terry Carter. He was charged with murder and sentenced to 28 years in prison three years later. Suge implies Diddy has reached the point where he should "face the music."

It's worth noting that despite the raid and subsequent confiscation of his electronic devices, Diddy has not been formally charged. His attorney Aaron Dyer blasted authorities for carrying out a search warrant that led to a "premature rush to judgment."

Suge gave some advice to Diddy under the assumption that he is bound for prison, even though he has not even been charged with a crime. "You gotta make a decision, when you go to prison, you gonna be standing up pissing or squatting, sitting down pissing," Knight said. "I advise you to try and take the first one. If you squatting pissing, you know what that means."

Suge concluded by telling Diddy to not go by his nickname Brother Love in prison.

These are Knight's first remarks about Diddy since the raids. His account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked and therefore all previous purported comments did not come from him.