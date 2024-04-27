Rick Ross Reveals Drake Diss “Champagne Moments” Is Produced by a Teenager

Rick Ross surprised fans when he revealed that the producer behind his last release is a teenager.
In a video taken from his Instagram Story, the 48-year-old rapper revealed that the producer of his “Champagne Moments” track is only 16 years old.
“Sixteen. That’s right. 16 years old. Little man’s 16 years old and he’s the son of famed director Benny Boom,” said Ross per Hot New Hip Hop. “Yeah, he go by the name Mini Boom. So much love! Y’all show little homie some love. Boss.”
Boom is best known as the director of the 2017 Tupac biographical film All Eyez On Me. He's also directed iconic music videos such as Birdman and Clipse's "What Happened to That Boy," Busta Rhymes' "Touch It," Akon's "Smack That," 50 Cent's "Just a Lil Bit," and more.
“Champagne Moments” serves as Rozay’s response to Drake’s “Push Ups” diss track amid the ongoing rap war of 2024.
Although the issues between the MMG boss and Drizzy seem to be cooling down, the Canadian rapper found himself in some hot water over his “Taylor Made Freestyle.”
Per court documents obtained by Complex, the estate of Tupac Shakur issued Drake a cease-and-desist letter threatening legal action over the use of an AI-generated version of the late rapper’s voice on the track.
“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” the cease-and-desist letter allegedly read. "Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use."
The letter continued, "The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult.”
Pac’s estate also argued that "Taylor Made Freestyle" has caused "substantial economic and reputational harm" by giving listeners the "false impression that the estate and Tupac promote or endorse the lyrics for the sound-alike."
The song was subsequently removed from streaming services on Thursday. "Champagne Moments," on the other hand, remains available to stream.