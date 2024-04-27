Rick Ross Reveals Drake Diss “Champagne Moments” Is Produced by a Teenager

Rick Ross surprised fans when he revealed that the producer behind his last release is a teenager.

In a video taken from his Instagram Story, the 48-year-old rapper revealed that the producer of his “Champagne Moments” track is only 16 years old.

“Sixteen. That’s right. 16 years old. Little man’s 16 years old and he’s the son of famed director Benny Boom,” said Ross per Hot New Hip Hop. “Yeah, he go by the name Mini Boom. So much love! Y’all show little homie some love. Boss.”

Boom is best known as the director of the 2017 Tupac biographical film All Eyez On Me. He's also directed iconic music videos such as Birdman and Clipse's "What Happened to That Boy," Busta Rhymes' "Touch It," Akon's "Smack That," 50 Cent's "Just a Lil Bit," and more.