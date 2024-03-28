50 Cent Says He'll Pay 'Top Dollar' for Alleged Diddy Hidden Camera Party Footage

50 Cent suggested he's willing to pay "top dollar" for alleged footage Diddy secretly recorded during his "freak-off parties."
In a post on Instagram, Fif shared a photo of a Fox News report on the Homeland Security raids on Diddy's properties that highlighted a portion of Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones' civil lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder. "Mr. Combs had hidden cameras in every room of his home... has recordings of several celebrities, artists, music label executives, and athletes engaging in illegal activity," the highlighted section of the civil complaint reads. "These individuals were recorded without their knowledge and consent... Mr. Combs possesses compromising footage of every person who has attended his freak-off parties and his house parties."
Alongside the screenshot, 50 Cent added, "Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to be I'm a get these tapes. I'll pay top dollar for them... You been over there? I don't go to puffy party's."
50 Cent has been clowning Diddy since Cassie filed a lawsuit against him in November, accusing him of rape and years of abuse. He's since teased a docuseries on the allegations surrounding Diddy, which he said will be titled Diddy Do It? "This is gonna break records when this drops," 50 told fans. He's suggested the proceeds from the docuseries will go towards sexual assault victims.
Shortly after the raid, 50 Cent stated his belief that federal agents wouldn't have raided Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami properties unless they were certain they had a case against him. “Shit just got real,” 50 wrote. "The Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs ... Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done. They don’t come like that unless they got a case."
In Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy, she said that he subjected her to his "freak-off parties" in which he forced her to participate in sexual acts she did not consent to. Her songwriter Tiffany Red corroborated the accounts, while Jones' lawsuit also mentioned these parties. While 50 Cent has questioned what went down at these infamous parties, Tyrese is among the few in Hollywood and the music industry to defend Diddy and his "most legendary parties."