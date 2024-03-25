Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles Homes Raided by Homeland Security

It appears that federal agents have descended upon Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

TMZ reports that the hip-hop mogul’s home in Los Angeles was raided on Monday as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Sources told the outlet that local law enforcement is involved, with Homeland Security in the lead.

It’s unclear if Diddy is present. In a photo captured of Fox 11’s live news segment, it appears as if his sons, King and Justin Combs are handcuffed at the Los Angeles home.