Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles Homes Raided by Homeland Security

It appears that federal agents have descended upon Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.
TMZ reports that the hip-hop mogul’s home in Los Angeles was raided on Monday as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Sources told the outlet that local law enforcement is involved, with Homeland Security in the lead.
It’s unclear if Diddy is present. In a photo captured of Fox 11’s live news segment, it appears as if his sons, King and Justin Combs are handcuffed at the Los Angeles home.
Complex has reached out to reps for Diddy.
This story is being updated.