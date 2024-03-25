Diddy Accused of 'Dispatching His Agents' to Harass Lil Rod's Daughter Following Lawsuit

A lawyer for Lil Rod has accused Diddy of "concerning behavior" following their client's recently headlined lawsuit.

As reported in February, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr.'s $30 million lawsuit was the latest to name the Bad Boy Records founder, who was last year accused of rape and abuse in a quickly settled lawsuit from Cassie. Rod's allegations against Diddy include sexual assault, with a rep having since denied the claims.

In a statement released after news of the suit first broke last month, Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, called the allegations against her client “outlandish” and accused Rod of lying.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Holley said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Over the weekend, AllHipHop reported that a recent communication to a New York judge from Rod's lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, saw Diddy being further accused of orchestrating harassment and planting stories. Blackburn's statement alleges that Diddy, "through his representatives," has "engaged in concerning behavior" in reaction to the suit.

Specific examples given of the alleged behavior include "manufacturing stories about [Jones] on TMZ" and "dispatching his agents to harass [Jones’] 8-year-old daughter, the mother of his child, and ex-spouses." Additionally, Diddy is accused of trying to get in touch with Jones through unspecified "third parties."

Complex has reached out to Blackburn's office, as well as to reps for Diddy, for comment. This story may be updated.

In November, Diddy was confirmed to have stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt. His most recent studio release, The Love Album: Off the Grid, was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at this year's Grammys. Diddy, who has been accused of assault in multiple lawsuits, ultimately skipped the ceremony.

The Lil Rod case, meanwhile, has received extensive media attention, thanks in large part to the many names mentioned and/or alluded to in the 73-page complaint.