Britney Spears Settles Conservatorship, Finally Regains Freedom

Britney Spears is finally a free woman.
The pop superstar, 42, has officially settled her conservatorship case against her estranged father, 71-year-old Jamie Spears.
In a statement provided to Page Six, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart confirmed that the singer will no longer have to deal with further legal proceedings related to the matter moving forward.
“It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect and defend Britney Spears. Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion,” Rosengart said to the outlet on Friday.
“Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete,” he continued. “As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter … Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored”
According to Page Six, Rosengart worked pro bono for Spears after receiving more than $4 million from her since she retained him in July 2021.
Spears is reportedly on the hook for her father’s legal bills, but a source close to the matter told Page Six that the singer “wanted to put everything behind her” and is satisfied with the result.
“Although he was ready to go to trial, Rosengart acted upon her wishes, and she’s thrilled it’s all resolved,” said the insider.
Britney’s multi-year conservatorship journey began in 2008 after a highly-publicized mental health battle. Her father Jamie was appointed by a court to handle her personal, medical, professional, and financial affairs. With the help of her lawyers and a global fanbase promoting the #FreeBritney movement, Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 by a Los Angeles judge.
Spears’ own advocacy also played a major role in the turn of events. During a hearing in June 2021, Spears testified about the conservatorship that left her “in shock” and “traumatized” as she described being forced to perform, being medicated against her will, and being sent to facilities where she felt trapped and exposed to paparazzi.
“I am traumatized ... I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry I’m insane,” Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny at the time, per Rolling Stone. “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end.”
“All I want is to own my money … and for this to end … and for my boyfriend to be able to fucking drive me in his car,” she added. “And honestly … I want to be able to sue my family … I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I wanna be able to get married and have a baby.”
Elsewhere in the testimony, Spears said, “… I deserve to have a life. I worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two- to three-year break and do what I need to do. I feel ganged up, I felt left out and I feel alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anyone does by having a child and a family. Any of those things.”
Spears seemingly celebrated the outcome of the case with an Instagram post of a bottle of wine, writing, “Eventually you will come to understand that love heals everything and that is all there is … and REAL wine feels extremely nice as well 🍷 !!! Psss first time with real wine 🍷 Jesus fucking Christ !!!”