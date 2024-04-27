Britney Spears Settles Conservatorship, Finally Regains Freedom

Britney Spears is finally a free woman.

The pop superstar, 42, has officially settled her conservatorship case against her estranged father, 71-year-old Jamie Spears.

In a statement provided to Page Six, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart confirmed that the singer will no longer have to deal with further legal proceedings related to the matter moving forward.

“It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect and defend Britney Spears. Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion,” Rosengart said to the outlet on Friday.

“Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete,” he continued. “As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter … Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored”

According to Page Six, Rosengart worked pro bono for Spears after receiving more than $4 million from her since she retained him in July 2021.

Spears is reportedly on the hook for her father’s legal bills, but a source close to the matter told Page Six that the singer “wanted to put everything behind her” and is satisfied with the result.

“Although he was ready to go to trial, Rosengart acted upon her wishes, and she’s thrilled it’s all resolved,” said the insider.