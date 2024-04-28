50 Cent Reacts to Gervonta Davis' Claim That Floyd Mayweather Is Being Held Hostage: 'Got Some Money If He Need It'

50 Cent has entered the escalating tension between Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather.
Earlier this week, Floyd called out an unnamed group of boxers, who he said are more worried about looking good in the ring than respecting the art of boxing. Davis, who once served as Mayweather's protege subsequently hopped on social media to rip his former mentor over an alleged “hostage” situation in Dubai.
According to Tank, Floyd needs to send “a wire” in order to get “home.”
“N***a says all this bullsh*t, but [he’s] in Dubai and can’t leave because he’s been taking ni**as’ money and not doing what they paid him to do. N****a a fucking hater,” Davis wrote.
On Saturday, 50 Cent caught wind of Davis' claim and responded accordingly.
“Oh nah this shit is real," he wrote on Instagram. "[Davis] would not say no shit like that if it wasn’t official. Me and Champ [Mayweather] be beefing but he my brother. I got some money if he need it!”
However, 50 appeared to sympathize with Floyd's situation in a subsequent Instagram post, where the Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper re-shared a video of someone claiming Mayweather has significant debt in the Middle East.
"Don’t believe this," Fif wrote. "Champ got a lot of money. he just can’t help it, he will beat the people out of the money if he can."