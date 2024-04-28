50 Cent Reacts to Gervonta Davis' Claim That Floyd Mayweather Is Being Held Hostage: 'Got Some Money If He Need It'

According to Tank, Floyd needs to send “a wire” in order to get “home.”

“N***a says all this bullsh*t, but [he’s] in Dubai and can’t leave because he’s been taking ni**as’ money and not doing what they paid him to do. N****a a fucking hater,” Davis wrote.

On Saturday, 50 Cent caught wind of Davis' claim and responded accordingly.

“Oh nah this shit is real," he wrote on Instagram. "[Davis] would not say no shit like that if it wasn’t official. Me and Champ [Mayweather] be beefing but he my brother. I got some money if he need it!”