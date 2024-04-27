50 Cent Confirms Dr. Dre Is Producing Eminem’s Forthcoming Album: ‘This S**t Got Some Heat on It'

According to 50 Cent, Eminem and Dr. Dre have more classics in the tank.

The G-Unit head honcho made a cameo in a surprise teaser for Em's upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which went live on Thursday (Apr. 25). "I thought we were friends. He's not a friend; he's a psychopath," Fif hilariously says in the clip below. The forthcoming LP will explore what led to the demise of Slim Shady.

According to Fif, the album continues the powerhouse relationship between Em and Dr. Dre, who signed the Detroit rapper and primarily produced his earlier albums.