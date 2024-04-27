50 Cent Confirms Dr. Dre Is Producing Eminem’s Forthcoming Album: ‘This S**t Got Some Heat on It'

According to 50 Cent, Eminem and Dr. Dre have more classics in the tank.
The G-Unit head honcho made a cameo in a surprise teaser for Em's upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which went live on Thursday (Apr. 25). "I thought we were friends. He's not a friend; he's a psychopath," Fif hilariously says in the clip below. The forthcoming LP will explore what led to the demise of Slim Shady.
According to Fif, the album continues the powerhouse relationship between Em and Dr. Dre, who signed the Detroit rapper and primarily produced his earlier albums.
On Instagram, Fif posted the aforementioned teaser and gave inside details about the collaboration. "This shit got some heat on it," he wrote. "Dre back at it!"
Although Dr. Dre has been listed as executive producer on most Eminem albums, excluding 2018's Kamikaze and 2020's Music to Be Murdered By, their recent work together has been slim in comparison to Em's prime. Still, the two artists have given each other mutual support throughout the years, with Eminem performing in Dre's all-star 2022 Super Bowl halftime show and the superproducer giving Em his props on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden last month.
Dre still has numerous credits on Music to Be Murdered By, mainly on the album's intros and outros.
As for Fif's friendship with Em, the latter has recently shown a desire to work on a full-length album together.
“Yo, I’m trying to get him to make another album so bad. We need another 50 album, like, really bad, bro," Em told DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45 in January. Fifty’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour, and I told him he needs a fucking—whatever he needs from me, I’m here. That shit would be crazy, though, an album with me and him.”