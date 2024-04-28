Fetty Wap Shares New Photo of Himself From Prison

The post comes nearly seven months after Fetty dropped his third studio album, King Zoo, which includes fellow New Jersey native Coi Leray as the album's sole featured artist.

On "Interlude (King Zoo Call)," Fetty extended a message of appreciation to his fans for "thugging it out" with him.

"Y’all don’t understand: all the support I been getting, all the love I been getting from my family, from the fans, just being there for me throughout this whole process and still being here with me while it’s still going. I just wanna let y’all know it ain’t go unnoticed."

Fetty's currently serving six years in prison with five years of probation after pleading guilty to being involved in a cocaine trafficking scheme.