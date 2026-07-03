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Peter Rosenberg Jumps on Netflix Documentary TikTok Trend to Joke About Ebro On-Air Argument
The "Surviving Ebro" spoof comes after Ebro told Rosenberg he "doesn't have money to invest" during a heated podcast exchange that led to insults.
Ebro and Peter Rosenberg Get Into Heated Podcast Fight Over Investments
"You don't have money to invest," Ebro repeated during Tuesday's livestream of his "Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show" podcast.
Ebro Says He Avoided Hugging Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z Show Because He Was ‘Fat Boy Sweaty'
Ebro Darden didn't hug Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium residency out of fear that he would stain her outfit.
LeBron James Apparently Loves Ebro's New Podcast: 'I See What Y'all Doing'
According to the radio personality, King James pulled him aside at one of Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows to give him props for the ELR podcast's rise after Hot 97.