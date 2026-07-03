Ebro Darden

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Latest Stories

Split image. Left: Peter Rosenberg with a bald head and beard, wearing a black jacket. Right: Ebro Darden with a beard, wearing a patterned sweater and cap.
Pop Culture

Peter Rosenberg Jumps on Netflix Documentary TikTok Trend to Joke About Ebro On-Air Argument

The "Surviving Ebro" spoof comes after Ebro told Rosenberg he "doesn't have money to invest" during a heated podcast exchange that led to insults.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg are posing together. Darden wears a light blue Royals jersey and cap, Rosenberg wears glasses and a dark jacket.
Pop Culture

Ebro and Peter Rosenberg Get Into Heated Podcast Fight Over Investments

"You don't have money to invest," Ebro repeated during Tuesday's livestream of his "Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show" podcast.

Alex Ocho4 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Ebro Darden speaks onstage as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage at The 79th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York, New York.
Music

Ebro Says He Avoided Hugging Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z Show Because He Was ‘Fat Boy Sweaty'

Ebro Darden didn't hug Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium residency out of fear that he would stain her outfit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
(L-R) Ebro and LeBron James.
Music

LeBron James Apparently Loves Ebro's New Podcast: 'I See What Y'all Doing'

According to the radio personality, King James pulled him aside at one of Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows to give him props for the ELR podcast's rise after Hot 97.

Will Lavin5 days ago

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