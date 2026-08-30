Music

50 Cent Mocks Rick Ross' Girlfriend With Caricature: 'Why Is Her Neck So Long?'

50 Cent poked fun at the couple by posting an exaggerated caricature of them on Instagram.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: 50 Cent during an interview at Apple Music and Complex present VERZUZ Live Match-Up: “R&B Nights” featuring Donell Jones vs. Joe at Apple Music Studios on August 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick attend the Rick Ross: Port Of Miami Orchestra Reunion Tour at Winspear Opera House on August 22, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Complex/Ayisha Collins/Getty Images

50 Cent loaded up a fresh round of taunts about his longtime rival, Rick Ross. Now catching a stray is Ross’ girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick.

Within the last day, Fifty trolled the Florida rapper for the cancellation of the final two dates of his Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour. Rozay replied by throwing a jab at Fif’s ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, with whom the entertainment mogul shares a 13-year-old son, Sire.

Apparently wanting to continue the streak of dissing the women that they’ve been involved with, Fif shifted from mocking Ross’ tour to going after his girlfriend. On Saturday (August 29), the Grammy winner posted an original photo of Ross alongside a caricature that dramatically exaggerated Kendrick’s length of her neck. “Why is her neck so long, LOL,” Fif pondered in the caption, which included a giraffe emoji.

The current back-and-forth harkens back to Fifty’s recent appearance on Apple Music's Rap Life Review, which was held after he performed during the Donell Jones vs. Joe VERZUZ. On the show, Fif insisted that rappers should let go of having a music career once they reach 60 years old. André 3000, who’s released instrumental albums in the past three years, has said similar.

"I'm not trying to be in the way," he said. "Hip-hop culture is connected to youth culture. You are not supposed to be the hottest in nothing at 60."

Ross spoke on the debate in an Instagram Story and referenced UGK members Bun B and the late Pimp C as rappers whose bars got better with age.

"When the streets love you and the culture needs you and you bring something that can't be duplicated, fuck what your age is," Ross said.

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