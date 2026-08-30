50 Cent Mocks Rick Ross' Girlfriend With Caricature: 'Why Is Her Neck So Long?'

50 Cent loaded up a fresh round of taunts about his longtime rival, Rick Ross. Now catching a stray is Ross’ girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick.

Within the last day, Fifty trolled the Florida rapper for the cancellation of the final two dates of his Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour. Rozay replied by throwing a jab at Fif’s ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, with whom the entertainment mogul shares a 13-year-old son, Sire.

Apparently wanting to continue the streak of dissing the women that they’ve been involved with, Fif shifted from mocking Ross’ tour to going after his girlfriend. On Saturday (August 29), the Grammy winner posted an original photo of Ross alongside a caricature that dramatically exaggerated Kendrick’s length of her neck. “Why is her neck so long, LOL,” Fif pondered in the caption, which included a giraffe emoji.