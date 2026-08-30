Pop Culture

Milo Yiannopoulos Shows Disgusts With Fast Food Item in First Comment Since Deportation

The far-right political commentator posted a food delivery service advertising KFC's Dirty Louisiana Burger.

Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a Â'roastÂ' of Kamala Harris at the University of South Carolina Russel House on Sept. 18, 2024.
Getty Images

Following his deportation, Milo Yiannopoulos returned to social media to dismiss a fast-food advertisement that mentioned Louisiana, the location where he was booked.

As reported by TMZ, The British far-right commentator posted a screenshot of a KFC promotion for a "Dirty Louisiana Burger" on X Sunday (August 30). Yiannopoulous captioned the post, "oh fuck off,” marking the tweet his first since ICE agents arrested him at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Thursday (August 27).

The 41-year-old, who formerly served as Kanye West's chief of staff, was removed from the U.S. and flown back to the UK the following day, which DHS confirmed on Saturday (August 29).

A DHS statement described Yiannopoulos as "an illegal alien from the United Kingdom" who "legally entered the United States in 2019 but then chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws." The political figure had originally entered the country through New York City in May 2019. An immigration judge issued a final removal order against him on July 22, after he failed to appear for his immigration hearing, per ABC News.

Yiannopoulos traveled to New Orleans because West was scheduled to perform that Friday night at Caesars Superdome, per NBC News. West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted leaving the same airport shortly after the arrest.

The Trump administration used the arrest as a promotional moment for its voluntary self-deportation program. DHS posted Yiannopoulos's booking photo on X with the caption, "He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws.” The administration has offered non-citizens who overstayed visas $3,000 and a free flight to self-deport voluntarily.

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