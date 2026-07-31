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André 3000.
Music

André 3000 Says He 'Should Be Coming Out Soon' With New Music

However, the OutKast legend hasn't stipulated what genre his new music will fall under.

Jaelani Turner-Williams33 days ago
André 3000.
Music

André 3000 Drops Wordless Short Film '7 Piano Sketches' on MUBI

The OutKast star co-directed the surreal silent-film-inspired project with filmmaker Graham Mason, set to his 2025 EP of the same name.

Jaelani Turner-Williams47 days ago
(L-R) Big Boi and André 3000 of OutKast and CeeLo Green.
Music

CeeLo Green Says He Almost Became Third Member of OutKast

According to the Goodie Mob rapper, it was "a suggestion" at one time.

Trey Alston149 days ago
(L-R) T.I. and André 3000.
Music

T.I. Says His Greatest 'Ass-Whooping' on Record Came From André 3000

Tip believes the OutKast legend might just be his toughest collaborator to date.

Jaelani Turner-Williams152 days ago
OutKast action figures of André 3000 and Big Boi in a package. André wears a colorful outfit; Big Boi is in a white and blue ensemble.
Music

OutKast Super7 Figures: How to Buy

Super7's collectible figure series celebrates OutKast's iconic eras, from ATLiens to Hey Ya!, available now on Complex.

Complex Staff230 days ago
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Andre 3000 wears a dark blazer and glasses, Tyler, the Creator in a striped jacket and red cap with "le Fleur" text.
Music

André 3000 Praises Tyler, the Creator’s 'Curiosity' at Innovator Ceremony

André 3000 praisef Tyler, the Creator’s curiosity and passion while presenting him with 'Variety’s' Innovator of the Decade award.

Mark Elibert242 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Donald Glover poses for a photo prior to Game Four of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Donald Glover Inducts Outkast Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The rapper-singer presented the iconic rap duo during their 2025 Rock Hall induction.

Jaelani Turner-Williams271 days ago
Trading cards featuring Outkast, with André 3000 and Big Boi. The card on the right has André 3000's autograph.
Music

OutKast GAS Trading Cards Celebrating Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: How to Buy

The official three-card set honoring 'ATLiens,' 'Stankonia,' and 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below' is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff272 days ago
John Singleton and Ice Cube at the 1991 Cannes Film Festival.
Pop Culture

The 40 Best Performances in John Singleton Movies, Ranked

From Cuba Gooding Jr. in 'Boyz n the Hood' to Tupac in 'Poetic Justice,' we rank the most unforgettable acting performances from the legendary director's groundbreaking filmography.

Thomas Golianopoulos272 days ago
Big Boi and André 3000 performing on stage, wearing distinctive outfits.
Music

OutKast's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

OutKast, who are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, tested the limits of what hip-hop could sound like. Here’s every one of their albums, ranked.

John Kennedy273 days ago
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Andre 3000 and Big Boi from OutKast posing together, with Andre extending his hands and Big Boi wearing an Angels jersey.
Music

9 OutKast Songs That Predicted the Sound of Hip-Hop in the 2010s

With OutKast’s induction into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, now is a good time to examine how the duo influenced rap music in the 2010s.

Craig Jenkins274 days ago
OutKast, André 3000 and Big Boi, in a diner in front of s shakes sign. André is wearing a black and red striped shirt and leather jacket. While Big Boi is wearing a red and white jacket.
Music

25 Things You Didn't Know About OutKast

Before OutKast is inducted into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, read stories about André 3000 and Big Boi you’ve (probably) never heard before.

OrNah275 days ago
Outkast "Stankonia" Original Album Cover
Music

Why ‘Stankonia’ Is the Most Important OutKast Album

It’s been 25 years since OutKast dropped their classic fourth studio album 'Stankonia.' As the duo prepares to enter the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, take a look back at their most important record.

Brandon Caldwell279 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Erykah Badu performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 5, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Erykah Badu Denies Being Subject of OutKast's "Ms. Jackson," Jokes Her Mother Is Convinced It's Her

The vocalist joked that her mom has a "T-shirt" and "bumper sticker" dedicated to the 2000 song.

Jaelani Turner-Williams287 days ago

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