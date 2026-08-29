50 Cent Rips Into Rick Ross Over Canceled Tour Dates: 'Things Not Going Well?'

The canceled Greensboro and Charlotte shows triggered automatic refunds, while Ross has not publicly explained why the dates were scrapped.

50 Cent could barely contain his excitement after finding out the final two shows of Rick Ross' Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour have been cancelled. Taking to Instagram on Saturday (August 29), Fif posted a screenshot of Diverse Mentality's post about the cancellation alongside a scathing caption — which fans have come to expect whenever the G-Unit boss talks about Rozay.

"👀oh my goodness cancelled, things not going well? 😟cheer up you can drop a new flavor wings. LOL," Fif wrote.

Ross’ final two shows to wrap up the tour this month were, indeed, cancelled. His Friday show (August 28) at the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC was axed, followed by his Saturday show (August 29) at the Belk Theater in Charlotte, NC. Ticket holders have received automatic refunds for the tickets. Ross has yet to give an official explanation for the shows being cancelled.