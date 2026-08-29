50 Cent Rips Into Rick Ross Over Canceled Tour Dates: 'Things Not Going Well?'

Key Takeaways
- 50 Cent mocked Rick Ross after the final two dates of Rozay's Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour were canceled, joking that he could "drop a new flavor [of] wings."
- The canceled Greensboro and Charlotte shows triggered automatic refunds, while Ross has not publicly explained why the dates were scrapped.
- The jab extended their long-running feud after 50 Cent recently celebrated the revived G-Unit x Reebok G6 selling out within two hours by telling Rick Ross: "Sold out, fat boy."
50 Cent could barely contain his excitement after finding out the final two shows of Rick Ross' Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour have been cancelled.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday (August 29), Fif posted a screenshot of Diverse Mentality's post about the cancellation alongside a scathing caption — which fans have come to expect whenever the G-Unit boss talks about Rozay.
"👀oh my goodness cancelled, things not going well? 😟cheer up you can drop a new flavor wings. LOL," Fif wrote.
Ross’ final two shows to wrap up the tour this month were, indeed, cancelled. His Friday show (August 28) at the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC was axed, followed by his Saturday show (August 29) at the Belk Theater in Charlotte, NC.
Ticket holders have received automatic refunds for the tickets. Ross has yet to give an official explanation for the shows being cancelled.
The latest dig from 50 Cent comes after he used the sellout success of his revived G-Unit sneaker to take another shot at Rick Ross.
The G-Unit x Reebok G6 returned on August 20 in its original white, red, and blue colorway, marking the comeback of a sneaker first released more than two decades ago. Priced at $130 and recreated to match the 2003 version, the G6 was offered through Reebok, JD Sports, and Finish Line before selling out within two hours.
The G-Unit mogul couldn't resist using the moment to troll Ross, who had reportedly downplayed the sneaker's return ahead of its release. "Sold out, fat boy," 50 said in an IG video showing off the shoes.