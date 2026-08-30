Polo G Fires Back at Private Chef Who Called Him a ‘Cheap A**’ Over Alleged Tip Dispute

Polo G is speaking out after a private chef went viral calling him out over an alleged payment and tip dispute. Jamal Owens, who goes by Chef Mal, posted a rant on Instagram accusing the Chicago rapper of being cheap, claiming he was treated poorly despite cooking vegan meals with premium ingredients and no shortcuts. "Come with me to cook for this bitch ass nigga Polo G cheap ass Chicago lame," wrote Owens in the video he posted.

Owens said Polo G looked him in the eyes and praised the food as "the best vegan food ever" before allegedly attempting to short him and skip the tip entirely. "Cooking for clients who don't respect your value but ask for the most is the absolute worst," he added.

He directed a message at service workers more broadly, urging them not to let "lame-ass rappers" take advantage of them. "Stand on your prices, know your worth," the chef said, noting that private chefs invest significant time and money building their businesses. The chef also said the experience had pushed him toward stepping back from the industry altogether, citing a need to protect his peace and limit who he works with. Polo G responded to the allegations soon after, claiming that the food the chef cooked was nasty. “Da shit people do to chase clout when u minding yo business,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. The rapper then uploaded screenshots of their conversations in which he called the chef “thirsty” over wanting to be paid in full. “Now u chasin it fa da internet that shit ain’t gone get you far tho I promise,” wrote Polo G, before suggesting the chef tried to charge him more than others because he’s a rapper. “And the things ppl be so comfortable to say on the internet u coulda pulled back up on me and said all dat shit u yellin now…but mally malllll don’t trip,” Polo wrote with several laughing emojis. He then suggested he’d knock the chef out.