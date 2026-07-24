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Matthew Knowles and UGK
Music

Mathew Knowles Recalls Carrying a Gun, Weed and Crown Royal While Touring With UGK

Knowles previously managed rapper Lil O, who toured with UGK.

Trey Alston185 days ago
(L-R) Queenie and Bun B.
Music

Bun B Recounts Houston Home Invasion, Says Gun Was Pointed at Wife's Head

The UGK rapper recalled hearing his wife being "scared" upon an armed robber entering their home in 2019.

Jaelani Turner-Williams240 days ago
(L) Rapper Drake is seen courtside during first half a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (R) Bun B at the VIBE Cover Party presented by Onyx Collective held at Fletcher's on January 24, 2025 in Park City, Utah.
Music

Drake Wishes 'Real Family' Bun B a Happy Birthday

The rapper thanked Bun B for giving him "good ol game" throughout the years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams493 days ago
André 3000 wearing a camouflage top and red beanie, pictured beside Sean Paul in a white and red-striped shirt with sunglasses and a bucket hat
Music

André 3000 Recalls Pimp C Being 'Really Mad’ at Him After Submitting "Int’l Players Anthem" Verse

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of 'The Shop,' Three Stacks revealed that Pimp C was upset with him for removing the drums from his verse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams746 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion poses on all fours in front of a giant cracked egg, covered in a liquid resembling yolk
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Enters New Era With 'Megan' Album f/ GloRilla, UGK, and More

Earlier this year, Megan inked a WMG distribution deal that notably allowed her the privilege of retaining her independent artist status.

Trace William Cowen758 days ago
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Music

Doechii Raps Over UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem” Beat On New Song “Universal Swamp Anthem”

The track marks the fourth single the Florida rapper has released ahead of her forthcoming 'Pix Tape EP.'

Brad Callas1093 days ago
Nick Cannon on Power 106
Music

Watch Nick Cannon's L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over UGK's “Int’l Players Anthem”

Fresh off founding a pediatric cancer foundation in honor of his late son, Nick Cannon paid a visit to Power 106’s L.A. Leakers on Tuesday to drop a freestyle.

Brad Callas1481 days ago
Rappers Bun B and Pimp C aka UGK
Music

Watch UGK and 8Ball & MJG Face Off in 'Verzuz' Battle

Two of the most iconic Southern rap duos of all-time, UGK and 8Ball &amp; MJG, are finally set to face-off for the latest 'Verzuz' after over a year of teases.

Joe Price1521 days ago
UGK Verzuz logo for news story
Music

UGK Set to Face 8Ball & MJG in 'Verzuz' Battle

The next 'Verzuz' battle has been revealed, and 8Ball &amp; MJG will face off against UGK—as heavily teased in the past—on Thursday night in Atlanta.

Brenton Blanchet1523 days ago
YouTube screenshot of Bun B's interview for B High ATL.
Music

Bun B Says Diddy Wanted to Sign UGK to Bad Boy, Is Still Open to a 'Verzuz' With 8Ball & MJG

In the latest portion of his interview with B High ATL, UGK rapper Bun B said Diddy wanted the group to sign to Bad Boy Records at one point.

Joe Price1741 days ago
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Bun B talking the "Big Pimpin" video and recording ordeal.
Music

Bun B Shares Jay-Z's Response When Pimp C Refused to Take Off Mink Coat For "Big Pimpin'" Video

During a brand new interview with B High ATL, Bun B broke down the story of "Big Pimpin'" from recording the song to shooting the iconic video.

Joe Price1746 days ago
Wale
Music

Wale Taps Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream for New Single "Down South" (UPDATE)

Together, the trio of Wale, Houston's Maxo Kream, and Dallas' Yella Beezy create a three-man weave on "Down South" to score over Harry Fraud's production.

Xavier Hamilton1807 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 64 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': How Bun B Became One of Rap's Most Connected Sneakerheads

Bun B tells how he became so connected in the sneaker game and shares his newest addition to his collection, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1.

Complex1989 days ago
Bun B
Music

Bun B and Les Release Collaborative EP 'Distant'

Bun B and Les have shared their joint EP 'Distant,' a six-track project that they recorded at Sonic Ranch, the world's biggest residential recording complex.

tara mahadevan2031 days ago
Bun B attends the game between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder
Music

Bun B Is Pushing for a UGK and 8Ball & MJG 'Verzuz' Battle

On Tuesday, Bun B took to Instagram, where he posted a mock flyer for a potential UGK/8ball & MJG 'Verzuz' battle, and people were enthused.

Xavier Hamilton2250 days ago
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Bun B
Music

Stream Bun B's New Album 'Return of the Trill'

The 14-track project features guest appearances by 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Slim Thug, Lil Wayne, Run The Jewels, Leon Bridges, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2886 days ago

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