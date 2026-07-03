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Daphne Joy, an actress and model, is back in headlines after an Akademiks interview.Trace William Cowen
In the debut episode of Hidden Gems, we visit Toronto filmmaker Charles Officer on the set of The Porter in Winnipeg to help him examine his Jamaican heritage.Complex Canada
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin