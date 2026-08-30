Pop Culture

Billie Eilish Officiates Finneas' Wedding to Longtime Partner Claudia Sulewski

The intimate Santa Barbara ceremony drew Justin and Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Jason Sudeikis, and more, while the bride wore four Oscar de la Renta looks across the weekend.

Billie Eilish and Finneas
(Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Billie Eilish stepped behind the altar to officiate the wedding of her brother Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

The intimate ceremony brought together a close-knit crowd that included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Rachel Sennott, Rebecca Black, Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Devon Lee Carlson, Stassie Karanikolaou, and Jesse Jo Stark, according to TMZ.

Eilish had previewed her officiating role publicly as far back as May. She arrived at the festivities alongside Nat Wolff.

Sulewski, an actress and creator, wore four Oscar de la Renta looks across the wedding weekend — one each for the rehearsal dinner, the ceremony, the first dance and reception, and the after-party.

The couple's dogs, Peaches and Moose, joined the celebration, and Finneas' parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, were on hand to watch their son exchange vows.

Finneas, a Grammy-winning musician and producer, proposed to Sulewski on Sept. 22, 2025, after seven years together. She marked the moment with the caption "forever and ever 9.22." The pair kicked off venue searching in January and celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a joint co-ed bach trip in Cabo San Lucas.

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