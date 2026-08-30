Billie Eilish Officiates Finneas' Wedding to Longtime Partner Claudia Sulewski

Billie Eilish stepped behind the altar to officiate the wedding of her brother Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

The intimate ceremony brought together a close-knit crowd that included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Rachel Sennott, Rebecca Black, Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Devon Lee Carlson, Stassie Karanikolaou, and Jesse Jo Stark, according to TMZ.

Eilish had previewed her officiating role publicly as far back as May. She arrived at the festivities alongside Nat Wolff.

Sulewski, an actress and creator, wore four Oscar de la Renta looks across the wedding weekend — one each for the rehearsal dinner, the ceremony, the first dance and reception, and the after-party.