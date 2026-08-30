Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Says Watching Ex Daphne Joy’s Sex Tapes Make Him ‘Excited’

Rick Ross isn’t letting up on 50 Cent, posting an Instagram photo of the rapper with a caption suggesting he was watching explicit videos of his ex Daphne Joy, with whom 50 shares a son.

The post, shared by Ross on Saturday (Aug. 29), featured a photo of Joy and 50 sitting on a beach and smiling at a phone. Ross captioned the photo with, “Watching footage/sex tapes of her 100$ massage/blowjobs had you excited.”

The beef got fresh fuel this week after the final two dates of Ross's Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour were called off. The Aug. 28 show at the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC, and the Aug. 29 stop at the Belk Theater in Charlotte, NC, were both scrubbed, with ticket holders receiving automatic refunds.

50 Cent wasted no time on Instagram. "👀oh my goodness cancelled, things not going well? 😟cheer up you can drop a new flavor wings. LOL," he posted. In a second shot, he took aim at Ross's Luc Belaire brand: "So now ya want to try to focus on selling bum juice blue wine that's not champagne. LOL."

The current chapter traces back to 50's appearance on Apple Music's Rap Life Review alongside Tyrese, Ebro Darden, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda, tied to the Donell Jones vs. Joe VERZUZ on Aug. 21. During the episode, 50 argued that rappers "are not supposed to be the hottest in nothing at 60."

Ross clapped back, saying artists "can put out albums 'til they 85. That's how it go when the streets love you." He also called out 50's recording contract, questioning why no one pushed him to renegotiate after his debut went diamond: "after your first album went diamond, no one around you thought it would be a good idea to renegotiate that horrendous contract?"