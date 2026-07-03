Bun B

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Trill Burgers Teams Up with My Hero Academia for 10th Anniversary Celebration
Pop Culture

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Goes ‘Plus Ultra’ With ‘My Hero Academia’ Menu

From loaded anime-themed fries to a powered-up lemonade, here’s what’s on Trill Burgers’ exclusive ‘My Hero Academia’ anniversary menu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
Music

Drake Raps Along to Z-Ro's "Mo City Don Freestyle" With Bun B in Houston

Drake honored Z-Ro's Houston classic alongside Bun B during a celebration for his longtime friend Chubbs.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
Bun B wearing a navy baseball jersey and cap with a beard and chain necklace, standing outdoors.
Sports

Bun B Celebrates Houston’s Guinness World Record at World Cup Event

Houston set a Guinness World Record with over 1,000 soccer balls touching one space ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Mark Elibert97 days ago
(L-R) Queenie and Bun B.
Music

Bun B Recounts Houston Home Invasion, Says Gun Was Pointed at Wife's Head

The UGK rapper recalled hearing his wife being "scared" upon an armed robber entering their home in 2019.

Jaelani Turner-Williams232 days ago
(L) Rapper Drake is seen courtside during first half a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (R) Bun B at the VIBE Cover Party presented by Onyx Collective held at Fletcher's on January 24, 2025 in Park City, Utah.
Music

Drake Wishes 'Real Family' Bun B a Happy Birthday

The rapper thanked Bun B for giving him "good ol game" throughout the years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams485 days ago
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Travis Scott at Cactus Jack Softball Classic
Music

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Softball Classic Returns in 2025

Featuring Metro Boomin, Dave Chappelle, Teyana Taylor, and more

Trey Alston581 days ago
Keith Lee at ComplexCon
Pop Culture

Watch Keith Lee and Tobe Nwigwe Try Trill Burgers, Gourmet Donuts, and More at Complexcon

Lee and Tobe ate some of their favorite foods together.

tara mahadevan607 days ago
Bun B serving food.
Pop Culture

Bun B Explains Why He Thinks Houston Is Better Than Atlanta, Says the City Is 'Just Missing Food'

The rapper's Trill Burgers company won 'Good Morning America's' best burger in America competition in 2022.

Mark Elibert707 days ago
Travis Scott wears a sleeveless shirt, Megan Thee Stallion is in a stylish gown, and Bun B wears a denim jacket at various music events
Music

Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bun B Providing Hurricane Beryl Relief to Houston Residents (UPDATE)

The hurricane has left almost 3 million people without power in the Houston area.

tara mahadevan729 days ago
André 3000 wearing a camouflage top and red beanie, pictured beside Sean Paul in a white and red-striped shirt with sunglasses and a bucket hat
Music

André 3000 Recalls Pimp C Being 'Really Mad’ at Him After Submitting "Int’l Players Anthem" Verse

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of 'The Shop,' Three Stacks revealed that Pimp C was upset with him for removing the drums from his verse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams738 days ago
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A man wearing a cap with the text "ANTI BAD MIND" stands under a tent, looking at the camera
Music

Bun B's Home Invader Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty

The rapper delivered an emotional testimony earlier this week, recounting the terrifying incident.

Mark Elibert769 days ago
Bun B testifies at a public hearing, wearing a checkered suit jacket. He is known for being a rapper and a member of the rap duo UGK
Music

Bun B Delivers Emotional Testimony During Sentencing Hearing for 2019 Home Invasion

Demonte Jackson has already pled guilty to aggravated robbery.

crunchysunflower18771 days ago
Man in cap and logo t-shirt poses with a peace sign, smiling at a casual event
Music

Bun B’s 'All-American Takeover’ Show in Houston Featured Performances From Drake, Nelly, Eve, and More

Paul Wall, Slim Thug, the Ying Yang Twins, Rick Ross, and That Mexican OT also came through to perform electrifying sets.

Mark Elibert855 days ago
Music

Travis Scott Hosts Second Annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Game With Metro Boomin, Bun B, and More

The rapper returned home to host the event at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

Jaelani Turner-Williams881 days ago
Style

Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Gunna, More Attend Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Show

Pharrell Williams—who succeeded Virgil Abloh as LV's men’s creative director—was seen mingling with some of the stars before the presentation.

Alex Ocho913 days ago
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Music

DJ Kay Slay Honored With Hour-Long 200-Rapper Posse Cut 'Rolling 200 Deep'

The track features 200 rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Raekwon, Run DMC, Bun B, Big Daddy Kane, and more.

Brad Callas985 days ago
Music

Bun B Says Houston Supports Its Older Artists More Than New York or L.A.

Bun B recently opened the first brick-and-mortar of his restaurant, Trill Burgers, in Houston.

tara mahadevan1053 days ago

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