Music

50 Cent on Diddy's 'Very Confusing' Trial: 'I've Never Seen a RICO Case With One Person'

The rapper and media mogul questioned a RICO trial involving Diddy as a lone suspect.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson celebrates the debut of new casino dice game 50 CENT HEADCRACK TM at Nomikai at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on September 26, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Host Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 50 Cent HEADCRACK/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

50 Cent may have a rift with Diddy, but he questions why the music executive was the only suspect in a RICO trial.

The rapper and media mogul, who executive produced 2025 Netflix special Sean Combs: The Reckoning, spoke about the trial on the Tuesday (Oct. 6) episode of the Enthusiast Report podcast. Around the ten-minute mark of the video below, after confirming to Lincoln Salazar that there won’t be a follow-up to The Reckoning, Fifty reflected on Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

After seven weeks, Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation across state lines for prostitution, but cleared on counts of racketeering and sex trafficking. The Bad Boy Records co-founder is currently serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey, although his release date from the institution has been shuffled around several times.

“I think the trial was very confusing. I've never seen a RICO case with one person,” Fifty said around the 11-minute mark of the video above. “I think they presented RICO and then decided to do something else.”

“Because they didn't bring other people in, a conspiracy like that doesn't happen unless there's multiple people there,” the G-Unit frontman continued.

The Queens native, who’s been extremely vocal about Diddy throughout the 2025 trial and its aftermath, last joked about the rapper-producer on Instagram after reports surfaced that he was transferred back to solitary confinement.

“Yo the box again for what?” Fif captioned the post. “Whatever they say he did, he did that shit. LOL.”

Last month, an NBC News article extensively claimed that Diddy is being “pampered” behind bars, with fellow inmates allegedly providing him massages, laundry service, and other duties.

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