50 Cent on Diddy's 'Very Confusing' Trial: 'I've Never Seen a RICO Case With One Person'

50 Cent may have a rift with Diddy, but he questions why the music executive was the only suspect in a RICO trial.

The rapper and media mogul, who executive produced 2025 Netflix special Sean Combs: The Reckoning, spoke about the trial on the Tuesday (Oct. 6) episode of the Enthusiast Report podcast. Around the ten-minute mark of the video below, after confirming to Lincoln Salazar that there won’t be a follow-up to The Reckoning, Fifty reflected on Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

After seven weeks, Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation across state lines for prostitution, but cleared on counts of racketeering and sex trafficking. The Bad Boy Records co-founder is currently serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey, although his release date from the institution has been shuffled around several times.