Diddy Is Back in Solitary at Fort Dix as Prison Probes His Alleged VIP Perks

Sean "Diddy" Combs is headed back into solitary confinement, a day after a report described a prison life of massages, smuggled liquor, and contraband phones.

Staff at FCI Fort Dix are returning Combs to the facility's Special Housing Unit, according to TMZ, which was told the move came in direct response to this week's NBC News reporting on his alleged perks. Sources described the placement as typical procedure while prison officials run an investigation.

The report in question drew on four men who spent time in Combs' unit at the New Jersey prison. They said the mogul had other inmates making his bed, doing his laundry, and cleaning his toilet before he used it.

Sources also revealed to NBC News that inmates cooked for him on makeshift heating elements, turning out curry chicken, pizza and empanadas, and that others gave him Chinese-style massages. Thousands of dollars a month allegedly flowed into their commissary accounts.

"This is not some normal shit you see in jail," one former Fort Dix inmate said. "This is some rich shit."