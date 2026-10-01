Diddy Is Back in Solitary at Fort Dix as Prison Probes His Alleged VIP Perks

Key Takeaways
- Sean "Diddy" Combs is being returned to the Special Housing Unit at FCI Fort Dix, according to TMZ, after NBC News reported on his alleged prison perks.
- Four former inmates told NBC News that Combs had other prisoners cook, clean, do laundry and give him massages while thousands of dollars flowed into their commissary accounts.
- The men also alleged Combs used contraband cellphones and a jailbroken tablet and drank smuggled liquor, though his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer called the coverage overblown scrutiny of "ordinary prison life."
- This marks Combs' second placement in the SHU since his July 2025 conviction, following a July scuffle, and his release date has now shifted to Jan. 21, 2028 as his appeal continues.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is headed back into solitary confinement, a day after a report described a prison life of massages, smuggled liquor, and contraband phones.
Staff at FCI Fort Dix are returning Combs to the facility's Special Housing Unit, according to TMZ, which was told the move came in direct response to this week's NBC News reporting on his alleged perks. Sources described the placement as typical procedure while prison officials run an investigation.
The report in question drew on four men who spent time in Combs' unit at the New Jersey prison. They said the mogul had other inmates making his bed, doing his laundry, and cleaning his toilet before he used it.
Sources also revealed to NBC News that inmates cooked for him on makeshift heating elements, turning out curry chicken, pizza and empanadas, and that others gave him Chinese-style massages. Thousands of dollars a month allegedly flowed into their commissary accounts.
"This is not some normal shit you see in jail," one former Fort Dix inmate said. "This is some rich shit."
The men also alleged Combs used contraband cellphones to scroll Instagram, obtained a jailbroken tablet to stream the 50 Cent-produced Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and tapped a stash of premium liquor smuggled in by guards on weekend nights. One source recalled drinking Hennessy with him.
Combs' spokesperson Juda Engelmayer pushed back on the report.
"The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs's life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news," Engelmayer said. "The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court's decision on his appeal."
Combs was previously placed in the SHU in July after a scuffle with another inmate.
A jury convicted Combs in July 2025 on two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution and acquitted him of racketeering and sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 50 months that October, and his release date was moved up again this week to Jan. 21, 2028.