50 Cent Responds to Report of Diddy Watching 'The Reckoning' Docuseries in Prison

50 Cent was expectedly quick with his reaction to a report claiming that Sean “Diddy” Combs has indeed seen his The Reckoning docuseries, despite presently being behind bars.

In case you missed it, NBC News ran a piece on Tuesday (Sept. 29) in which sources were cited as saying that the Bad Boy Records founder had procured a “jailbroken” tablet. According to those sources, the 56-year-old has used the device to “watch movies and documentaries,” Netflix’s Emmy-winning Sean Combs: The Reckoning among them.

“Hahahahaha check out my Emmy award-[winning] doc Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” Fif, an executive producer on the series, said in a swiftly delivered Instagram update. “Available on Netflix, coming to a prison near you.”

Naturally, Fif also used the opportunity to tuck in some Street Fighter promo.