Music

50 Cent Responds to Report of Diddy Watching 'The Reckoning' Docuseries in Prison

Naturally, Fif also used the opportunity to tuck in some 'Street Fighter' promo.

50 Cent wearing a black cap and a "Vuitton" shirt, holding a microphone, with a food platter in the background.
Image via Getty/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

50 Cent was expectedly quick with his reaction to a report claiming that Sean “Diddy” Combs has indeed seen his The Reckoning docuseries, despite presently being behind bars.

In case you missed it, NBC News ran a piece on Tuesday (Sept. 29) in which sources were cited as saying that the Bad Boy Records founder had procured a “jailbroken” tablet. According to those sources, the 56-year-old has used the device to “watch movies and documentaries,” Netflix’s Emmy-winning Sean Combs: The Reckoning among them.

“Hahahahaha check out my Emmy award-[winning] doc Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” Fif, an executive producer on the series, said in a swiftly delivered Instagram update. “Available on Netflix, coming to a prison near you.”

Naturally, Fif also used the opportunity to tuck in some Street Fighter promo.

As it stands now, Diddy is scheduled to be released from a low-security federal correctional institution in New Jersey in January 2028.

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