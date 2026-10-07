Sneakers

Nocturnal Skateshop Honors Philly With This Nike SB Air Force 1

The Nocturnal x Nike SB Air Force 1 releases in October.

Nocturnal x Nike SB Air Force 1
The Nocturnal x Nike SB Air Force 1 releases in October. Via @Nocturnalskate

Nike SB has tapped renowned Philly-based skateshop Nocturnal for an upcoming SB Air Force 1 collab.

The Nocturnal x Nike SB Air Force 1 Low is releasing as part of the Swoosh’s SB Air Force 1 “City Pack” series, which includes pairs from Japan’s Instant, Fly in China, and Ben G in the Netherlands. The Nike SB Air Force 1 is an upgraded version of the classic model designed to withstand the wear and tear that skateboarding demands.

Nocturnal’s take on the SB Air Force 1 Low dons a Philadelphia Eagles-esque color scheme, featuring Kelly Green accents on the Swoosh and heel tab paired with a suede upper. “Nocturnal” is embroidered on the heel counter, while “Nike SB Air” branding appears on the tongue tag and heel. Completing the design is a black midsole and a green outsole.

The Nocturnal x Nike SB Air Force 1 Low is releasing exclusively at Nocturnal Skateshop in Philly on Oct. 17.

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