The Nocturnal x Nike SB Air Force 1 Low is releasing as part of the Swoosh’s SB Air Force 1 “City Pack” series, which includes pairs from Japan’s Instant, Fly in China, and Ben G in the Netherlands. The Nike SB Air Force 1 is an upgraded version of the classic model designed to withstand the wear and tear that skateboarding demands.

Nocturnal’s take on the SB Air Force 1 Low dons a Philadelphia Eagles-esque color scheme, featuring Kelly Green accents on the Swoosh and heel tab paired with a suede upper. “Nocturnal” is embroidered on the heel counter, while “Nike SB Air” branding appears on the tongue tag and heel. Completing the design is a black midsole and a green outsole.

The Nocturnal x Nike SB Air Force 1 Low is releasing exclusively at Nocturnal Skateshop in Philly on Oct. 17.