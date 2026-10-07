KATSEYE's Daniela Breaks Silence on Manon at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Miss Her So Much'

Pressed about her sidelined groupmate during a fan interaction at Paris Fashion Week, Daniela answered without hesitating.

"I miss her so much! And I wish her the best,” Avanzini said.

When the fan asked why Bannerman is “not in KATSEYE anymore,” Avanzini answered, “I’m not sure.”

Bannerman, the Switzerland-raised member of the group, has been on a hiatus since the end of February, when HYBE x Geffen said she was stepping back to focus on her health and well-being.

The months since have been read closely by fans. Manon removed KATSEYE from her Instagram bio in April, and the group played Coachella without her in April.

Sophia Laforteza then began her own hiatus in August, leaving KATSEYE operating as a foursome while promoting their WILD EP, for their recent Saturday Night Live debut, and the European leg of their WILDWORLD Tour.