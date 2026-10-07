KATSEYE's Daniela Breaks Silence on Manon at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Miss Her So Much'

Key Takeaways
- KATSEYE's Daniela Avanzini said she misses sidelined groupmate Manon Bannerman and wishes her the best after a fan asked about her at a Paris Fashion Week event.
- Manon Bannerman has been on hiatus since February 20, when HYBE x Geffen said she was stepping back to focus on her health and wellbeing.
- KATSEYE, now performing as a foursome after Sophia Laforteza also went on hiatus in August, is set to play the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18.
KATSEYE's Daniela Avanzini is speaking about group member Manon Bannerman amidst her ongoing hiatus.
Pressed about her sidelined groupmate during a fan interaction at Paris Fashion Week, Daniela answered without hesitating.
"I miss her so much! And I wish her the best,” Avanzini said.
When the fan asked why Bannerman is “not in KATSEYE anymore,” Avanzini answered, “I’m not sure.”
Bannerman, the Switzerland-raised member of the group, has been on a hiatus since the end of February, when HYBE x Geffen said she was stepping back to focus on her health and well-being.
The months since have been read closely by fans. Manon removed KATSEYE from her Instagram bio in April, and the group played Coachella without her in April.
Sophia Laforteza then began her own hiatus in August, leaving KATSEYE operating as a foursome while promoting their WILD EP, for their recent Saturday Night Live debut, and the European leg of their WILDWORLD Tour.
It remains unclear if Bannerman and Laforteza will return to the group in time for the North American leg of the tour, which is set to begin on Oct. 13 at Miami’s Kaseya Center.
KATSEYE is booked to perform at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.