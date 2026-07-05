50 Cent Reacted to Diddy Not Being Granted Clemency by President Trump

As per usual, when it comes to matters with Diddy, 50 Cent took to social media to crack a joke about the incarcerated Bad Boy head not getting clemency from President Donald Trump after sources claimed it was on the table.
Over the weekend, Fif hopped on Instagram to share a carousel post. The first photo featured Lauren Conlin’s Los Angeles Magazine story about his July 3 performance at Donald Trump Jr.’s exclusive Washington, D.C. club. The second showed a Source story about Diddy being left out of the president’s latest round of pardons, announced on Friday (July 3).
In her story, Conlin reminded readers that 50 (who has been feuding with Diddy for decades) had once said he would “reach out” to Trump in order to remind him that Diddy had been critical of the President in the past. So when Sean Combs didn’t appear on the latest pardon list, Fif’ made sure to rub it in.
“LOL 😂 YOU SEE HOW THE WORLD WORKS, you shouldn’t say such nasty things about people,” wrote Fif in the now-deleted post.
On July 3, reports surfaced that the president was considering clemency for Diddy and had been “privately discussing” the matter. It wasn’t his first time considering freeing the music mogul; reports surfaced last year that he was strongly considering pardoning Diddy before he told the New York Times in January that he wasn’t.
Trump eventually did pardon 11 individuals on July 3, including a business partner of Washington lobbyist Jack Abramoff, and nine others who were identified by the White House as having helped people bypass emissions control systems on their vehicles.
Trump took to Truth Social to announce the pardons of some of the individuals. “It is my Great Honor to have just signed Pardons for six people who were persecuted by the Biden Administration, and were in, or being sent to, prison, for ‘fixing their car,’” Trump wrote. “AM SETTING THEM ALL FREE, RIGHT NOW!”
News of 50 Cent’s performance at Donald Trump Jr.’s club on July 3 caused him to face a serious amount of backlash from fans. In 2024, Fif had claimed during an interview with The Breakfast Club that he turned down a $3 million offer to perform at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden because he was “afraid of politics.”
“I stay away from religion, I stay away from politics,” he said at the time. “That’s the formula for the confusion that has sent Kanye to Japan. He said something about both of those things, and now he can only go to Japan. I don’t wanna get in that.”