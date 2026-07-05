50 Cent Reacted to Diddy Not Being Granted Clemency by President Trump

As per usual, when it comes to matters with Diddy, 50 Cent took to social media to crack a joke about the incarcerated Bad Boy head not getting clemency from President Donald Trump after sources claimed it was on the table.

Over the weekend, Fif hopped on Instagram to share a carousel post. The first photo featured Lauren Conlin’s Los Angeles Magazine story about his July 3 performance at Donald Trump Jr.’s exclusive Washington, D.C. club. The second showed a Source story about Diddy being left out of the president’s latest round of pardons, announced on Friday (July 3).

In her story, Conlin reminded readers that 50 (who has been feuding with Diddy for decades) had once said he would “reach out” to Trump in order to remind him that Diddy had been critical of the President in the past. So when Sean Combs didn’t appear on the latest pardon list, Fif’ made sure to rub it in.

“LOL 😂 YOU SEE HOW THE WORLD WORKS, you shouldn’t say such nasty things about people,” wrote Fif in the now-deleted post.