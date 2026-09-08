Music

50 Cent Asks Mark Curry 'What's Your Cash App?' After 'No Credit' Diddy Doc Complaint

Curry has also since doubled down on his claims that he should be compensated for his work on the documentary.

Rapper 50 Cent smiling, wearing a black New York Yankees cap and black shirt, against a dark background.
Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

After former Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry complained about not receiving a production credit for the 50 Cent-produced Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Fif jokingly suggested he’s willing to remedy the situation.

In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent appeared to clown Curry, who wrote about his negative experience working with Diddy in his 2009 book, Dancing with the Devil. “Yo chill 🥷🏾what’s your Cash App, 👀 $Diddytouchedyourbutt,” wrote 50 Cent in a comment that appears to mock the victims of Diddy’s alleged sexual assault.

Curry has since doubled down on his claims that he was involved in the documentary but saw no compensation for his work. He has since shared screenshots of a partially redacted document dated April 9, 2024, in which he was asked to agree not to provide his services or attach his name to any other works about Diddy and the allegations surrounding him.

“The production credit would have enabled me to open other doors to work on other endeavors I’ve been working on,” he continued. “All I wanted was my credit from the jump… I won’t get into joking and making things sound gay cause this is business and I don’t want to twist non of this.. it was a difficult decision to make but, being nobody reached out to me after I’ve made several attempts to make things make sense, everything fell upon [deaf] ears. So read this… this was all I wanted out of this deal… my credit.”

Curry appeared in the Netflix documentary about Diddy, and after the series won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Curry voiced his displeasure with his lack of credit for working on the series.

“So when we first did this documentary, I was supposed to get a production credit. And so that's why I put the documentary together the way that I did. I gave them a lot of talent," Curry claimed. "I still was waiting, patiently trying to see what this was all about, what this was all for. Nothing really ever came about. So I was like, 'Hold up, this right here is worse than any deal I could [sign].’"

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