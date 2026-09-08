50 Cent Asks Mark Curry 'What's Your Cash App?' After 'No Credit' Diddy Doc Complaint

Curry has since doubled down on his claims that he was involved in the documentary but saw no compensation for his work. He has since shared screenshots of a partially redacted document dated April 9, 2024, in which he was asked to agree not to provide his services or attach his name to any other works about Diddy and the allegations surrounding him. “The production credit would have enabled me to open other doors to work on other endeavors I’ve been working on,” he continued. “All I wanted was my credit from the jump… I won’t get into joking and making things sound gay cause this is business and I don’t want to twist non of this.. it was a difficult decision to make but, being nobody reached out to me after I’ve made several attempts to make things make sense, everything fell upon [deaf] ears. So read this… this was all I wanted out of this deal… my credit.”

Curry appeared in the Netflix documentary about Diddy, and after the series won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Curry voiced his displeasure with his lack of credit for working on the series. “So when we first did this documentary, I was supposed to get a production credit. And so that's why I put the documentary together the way that I did. I gave them a lot of talent," Curry claimed. "I still was waiting, patiently trying to see what this was all about, what this was all for. Nothing really ever came about. So I was like, 'Hold up, this right here is worse than any deal I could [sign].’"