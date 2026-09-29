Music

Diddy's Prison Release Date Has Been Changed Once Again

The mogul has been serving out his sentence at a low-security facility in New Jersey.

Sean "Diddy" Combs in a red outfit, holding a microphone, with smoke around him on stage.
Image via Getty/Christopher Polk/Variety

Diddy, yet again, has seen his prison release date changed.

As of this writing, the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records list the Bad Boy Records founder as set for release from a low-security federal correctional institution in New Jersey on Jan. 21, 2028. As recently as earlier this month, he was slated for a February 2028 release.

For those paying attention, this is far from the first time Diddy’s release date has shifted. The 56-year-old mogul was convicted on two Mann Act violations in July of last year, followed by a 50-month sentence he swiftly appealed.

This summer, Diddy was reported to have gotten into a fight with another inmate, leading to him temporarily being placed in solitary confinement. When reached for comment by Complex, a Federal Bureau of Prisons rep pointed to the agency’s policy against speaking publicly about inmate conditions.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information regarding the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including housing assignments, nor do we discuss whether a particular inmate is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions,” a rep told Complex at the time.

Tuesday (Sept. 29), a new book about Diddy, titled Bad Boy for Life: The Rise and Fall of Sean Combs, hit shelves. See here for Complex’s interview with its author, Rolling Stone reporter Cheyenne Roundtree.

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