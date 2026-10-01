50 Cent Quotes 'Power' in Reaction to Report of Diddy Being Moved Back to Solitary Confinement

50 Cent, like clockwork, has publicly commented on news of Sean “Diddy” Combs having reportedly been placed back in solitary confinement.

News of Diddy’s change in prison conditions came almost immediately after a sources-citing NBC News report in which the Bad Boy Records founder’s life behind bars was described as “pampered.” Specifically, the 56-year-old was accused of having enlisted fellow inmates to handle his laundry and provide him with massages, among other menial tasks.

Amid these claims spreading far and wide, TMZ said that Diddy, currently set for a January 2028 release, would be moved into solitary confinement while an investigation was carried out.

“Yo the box again for what?” Fif later wrote in an Instagram post when reacting to the news. “Whatever they say he did, he did that shit. LOL.”

The bulk of Fif’s bite-sized statement, notably, stems from an oft-quoted line from Power, a series he executive-produced and acted in.