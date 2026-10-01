Music

50 Cent Quotes 'Power' in Reaction to Report of Diddy Being Moved Back to Solitary Confinement

Naturally, Fif also used the moment to again tuck in some 'Street Fighter' promo too.

Rapper 50 Cent performing on stage, wearing a Givenchy shirt and cap, holding a microphone, smiling.
Image via Getty/Jamie McCarthy/STARZ

50 Cent, like clockwork, has publicly commented on news of Sean “Diddy” Combs having reportedly been placed back in solitary confinement.

News of Diddy’s change in prison conditions came almost immediately after a sources-citing NBC News report in which the Bad Boy Records founder’s life behind bars was described as “pampered.” Specifically, the 56-year-old was accused of having enlisted fellow inmates to handle his laundry and provide him with massages, among other menial tasks.

Amid these claims spreading far and wide, TMZ said that Diddy, currently set for a January 2028 release, would be moved into solitary confinement while an investigation was carried out.

“Yo the box again for what?” Fif later wrote in an Instagram post when reacting to the news. “Whatever they say he did, he did that shit. LOL.”

The bulk of Fif’s bite-sized statement, notably, stems from an oft-quoted line from Power, a series he executive-produced and acted in.

In a statement shared with Complex on Thursday (Oct. 1), a rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) yet again reiterated its policy against speaking publicly about inmate conditions when asked about the latest Diddy reports.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including quarters assignment or whether a particular individual is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions,” the BOP rep said.

Complex has also reached out to a Diddy spokesperson. This story may be updated.

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months behind bars in October of last year following his conviction on Mann Act violations.

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