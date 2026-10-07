MLB Playoffs Odds: Rays Vs. Yankees Game 3 Lines, Props

Anxiety is high in the Bronx as the Yankees return home down 0-2 in their best-of-five ALDS with the Rays. Max Fried will be tasked with saving the Yanks’ season as he takes the mound for New York. The Rays will counter with Nick Martinez. Below, we will deliver a betting preview for Rays vs. Yankees Game 3. Rays at Yankees Game 3 odds

Here is a look at Rays vs. Yankees Game 3 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Run line : Rays +1.5 (-170) at Yankees -1.5 (+140)

: Rays +1.5 (-170) at Yankees -1.5 (+140) Moneyline : Rays +135 at Yankees -165

: Rays +135 at Yankees -165 Total: Over 7.0 (-120) at Yankees Under 7.0 (+100)

The Yankees are -165 moneyline favorites for Game 3, but Tampa Bay is a heavy favorite to win the series thanks to their 2-0 series lead. Kevin Cash’s club is -620 to win the series, while Aaron Boone’s bunch is +450 to make a comeback. New York’s offense has mustered just 2 runs total in the series so far. “Well, we’ve got to win. We’ve got to play the first inning of Game 3,” Boone said. “We’ve got to come out and play well. We’ve responded all year. We need to do it again. Obviously we need to play better and it starts with just one at a time. I don’t even get ahead of myself and [try to] win three. We’ve got to win one and we’ve got to play better Wednesday night to make that happen.” Pitching matchup: Fried vs. Martinez

Fried pitched brilliantly against the Red Sox last week in the AL Wild Card round as he worked 6.0 innings, allowing just 1 ER on 3 hits. He struck out 6 Boston batters. Martinez has not yet pitched this postseason, as the Rays received a bye past the Wild Card round.

The 36-year-old righty did face the Yankees a few weeks back at Yankee Stadium, on September 22. He went 6.0 innings, allowing 2 ER on 5 hits while striking out 7. On the season, Martinez was 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. Fried has a strikeouts Over/Under of 4.5 for Wednesday night. Over 4.5 is +105 while Under is -140. Martinez has a strikeout O/U of 3.5. Over is +135 while Under is -180. Rays vs. Yankees Player props

Yankees slugger Ben Rice, who has 4 home runs in 4 games played this postseason, is +310 to hit one out in Game 3. Junior Caminero is the most likely Rays player to go yard Wednesday night as he has a +410 price. The Rays’ third baseman has not yet hit a homer in this postseason, but he sent plenty over the fence in the regular season as he had 42. Only Baltimore’s Pete Alonso hit more dingers in the American League this season.

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