Billie Eilish Criticizes Red Carpet Interview on Her Sexuality: 'I Like Boys and Girls... Who Cares'

Billie Eilish called out Variety over a recent red carpet interview in which she was put on the spot with a question regarding her sexuality.
"Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls please leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream 'what was i made for,'" she wrote alongside an Instagram carousel post recapping Variety's Hitmakers Brunch event, which also included a toilet point-of-view shot.
Last month, Eilish spoke with Variety for its 'Power of Women' issue, and the 21-year-old opened up about her attraction to women. “I love them so much,” Eilish said. “I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real … I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”
Her admission wasn't exactly her coming out, but she was asked about the interview while at Variety's Hitmakers event on Saturday, December 2. "I kind of thought, wasn't it obvious? I didn't realize people didn't know," Eilish said when asked about how she after "coming out" in the 'Power of Women' issue. "I just don't really believe in it. I'm just like, why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it."
Eilish has since clarified that she's attracted to men and women but hasn't put a name on her sexuality. Variety and interviewer Tiana DeNicola have not addressed Eilish's criticism.