Billie Eilish Criticizes Red Carpet Interview on Her Sexuality: 'I Like Boys and Girls... Who Cares'

Last month, Eilish spoke with Variety for its 'Power of Women' issue, and the 21-year-old opened up about her attraction to women. “I love them so much,” Eilish said. “I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real … I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Her admission wasn't exactly her coming out, but she was asked about the interview while at Variety's Hitmakers event on Saturday, December 2. "I kind of thought, wasn't it obvious? I didn't realize people didn't know," Eilish said when asked about how she after "coming out" in the 'Power of Women' issue. "I just don't really believe in it. I'm just like, why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it."