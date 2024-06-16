Ice-T Says Body Count's Tour Bus Smells Like 'Bengay and Poutpourri'

Ice-T is opening up about his experience touring Europe with his band Body Count.
In an interview with People magazine, the 66-year-old rapper-turned-actor spoke about how life on the road is far different now than it was when he was a rising rapper in the 1980s.
“My tour bus used to smell like weed, condoms and alcohol. Now it smells like Bengay and potpourri,” Ice-T joked. “Everybody goes. We have two tour buses. We have the family bus, with all the guys' wives and kids. Our front bus is very run by the women. Then we have the jail bus, which is all the roadies and all the guys that are by themselves. That's a bad bus."
Ice-T continued by reflecting on what it was like touring as a young artist. Whereas he used to "fuck everything that moves" while on tour, the father of three now prefers to bring his family along for the trek.
“When you are young and you're out there, and you're basically fucking everything that moves, tour is a whole other animal," he shared. “At the end of the show we're going to our hotel rooms, [it's] quiet, everything. The young guys are out there [because] they have never seen anything like it. When you get older and you're married, you don't want to be away from your family. You want your wife out there. So it changes.
Ice-T added, “I ran around the world three or four times by myself, so I don't need to be out there by myself anymore.”