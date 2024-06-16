Ice Cube Thinks Kendrick Lamar Should Stay ‘Cocked and Loaded’ in Case Drake Drops Another Diss: ‘That’s the Essence of the Game'

Ice Cube thinks Kendrick Lamar should keep his foot on the gas in case Drake comes back with some heat.
During his conversation with Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast, Cube felt that Lamar came out on top in his feud with Drake but he can’t sit around and think the war is over. According to Cube, the 6 God could be cooking something up and K Dot should be prepared just in case.
"I always approve of rap battles. That's the essence of the game. It goes back to Busy Bee and Kool Moe Dee and even further than that. It’s part of the game as long as it doesn’t get physical because that’s not rap,” said Cube. “I think Kendrick is up, he's landed the more hard & effective punches but that don’t mean Drake can’t get off the canvas. If I was Kendrick I'd stay cocked and loaded just to be ready for whatever.”
It seems like the West Coast legend changed his tune. Last month, Cube wasn’t so fond of rap beef as he explained in an interview with Etalk CTV. Cube stated he wasn’t a fan of seeing rappers beefing given the potential of violence breaking out but he did support the idea of then going in to come out on top.
"I don't really like seeing rappers beef,” said Cube. “I don't think it's necessary to have a great career, but it happens. Hey, it's part of the game, and I think when you're in a beef, you can't really hold back. It's like being in a fight; you can't really half punch, you gotta go all the way."
Kendrick clearly doesn’t have an issue when it comes to being prepared for whatever Drake has in store. Less than an hour after Drizzy unleashed “Family Matter,” Kendrick dropped the scathing diss track “Meet the Grahams” in which he accused his Toronto peer of sex trafficking, being a sexual predator and hiding an alleged daughter. He returned the next day with the hit “Not Like Us,” which many considered the final blow in their long-simmering feud.