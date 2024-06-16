Ice Cube Thinks Kendrick Lamar Should Stay ‘Cocked and Loaded’ in Case Drake Drops Another Diss: ‘That’s the Essence of the Game'

Ice Cube thinks Kendrick Lamar should keep his foot on the gas in case Drake comes back with some heat.

During his conversation with Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast, Cube felt that Lamar came out on top in his feud with Drake but he can’t sit around and think the war is over. According to Cube, the 6 God could be cooking something up and K Dot should be prepared just in case.

"I always approve of rap battles. That's the essence of the game. It goes back to Busy Bee and Kool Moe Dee and even further than that. It’s part of the game as long as it doesn’t get physical because that’s not rap,” said Cube. “I think Kendrick is up, he's landed the more hard & effective punches but that don’t mean Drake can’t get off the canvas. If I was Kendrick I'd stay cocked and loaded just to be ready for whatever.”