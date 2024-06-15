Normani Celebrates ‘Dopamine’ Album With Cake Featuring Tweets From Fan Who Waited Five Years For It

Normani Kordei and her fans can finally celebrate the release of her long-awaited solo debut album, Dopamine.

Six years after releasing her official solo debut with her Khalid-assisted track “Love Lies” in 2018, Normani, 28, dropped Dopamine on Friday to the delight of fans who have endured a grueling wait.

One fan in particular, @dizzydorahoe, has been documenting their agony on X ever since the former Fifth Harmony singer tweeted that she knew her album title in 2018. For every year that had passed without a formal album announcement, Dizzydorahoe would fire off a new tweet to Normani, telling her “ur sick” each time.