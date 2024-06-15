Diddy Gives Back Key to NYC After Mayor Eric Adams Requests Its Return Over Cassie Ventura Assault Footage

Sean 'Diddy' Combs no longer holds the key to the city.

According to TMZ, the honor has been returned after New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned Diddy's abuse of his ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, seen in footage that surfaced last month.

In a letter obtained by the outlet, which included two copies addressed to Diddy's Combs Entertainment LLC office in New York and another office in Los Angeles, Adams wrote that he was "deeply disturbed" by the video.

"I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence," the letter reads. "Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration."

Adams added that the key is intended for "individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers." The Mayor took the recommendation of the committee of the "Key to the City of New York" to nullify and rescind Diddy's key.

The letter was reportedly sent on June 4, and the key was returned just six days later.