JT

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Music

JT Says She's 'Too Pretty' for Rap Beef: 'I'm So Tired of Fighting in That Space'

The rapper believes that beef among women in rap have created a "dark energy" in the genre.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Dsquared2 - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026
Music

JT Opens Up About Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert: 'I Just Love Him So Much'

The former City Girls member said that her and her partner of six years are "so similar in every way."

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Jacki-O and JT
Music

Jacki-O Blocks JT Over Satanic Art Film Role, Rapper Responds: ‘Pastors Don’t Clout Chase’

Rapper-turned-minister Jacki-O revealed she blocked JT after seeing her portray Satan’s Ex-Wife in an art film.

Trey Alston6 days ago
Yung Miami
Music

Yung Miami Compares Leaving City Girls to a Post-Breakup Glow Up

She's excited now to focus on herself.

Trey Alston56 days ago
JT with bright orange hair is being interviewed by Jordan Rose holding a Complex News microphone in a tent-like setting.
Music

JT Teases New Single, Lil Uzi Vert Collab, and Summer Album Release

The former City Girls rapper will be dropping off new music very soon.

Jordan Rose93 days ago
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Lil Uzi Vert holding football jersey on sidelines and smiling for camera
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Attends College Football Championship Game After Invitation From Fernando Mendoza

Fans have since dubbed the "What You Saying" artist "Lil Hoozi Vert."

Trace William Cowen178 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: JT (L) and Lil Uzi Vert attend Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
Music

JT Calls Lil Uzi Vert a ‘Mentor and Critic,’ Says They Took Her 'Training Wheels' Off

The "Girls Gone Wild" rapper praised her longtime partner for pushing her artistry.

Jaelani Turner-Williams227 days ago
JT
Music

JT Says 'I Will Not be Doing No More Shows' at Concert

The 'City Cinderella' rapper made the announcement at Jeezy's concert over the weekend.

tara mahadevan235 days ago
Girlalala
Pop Culture

TikTok Star Girlalala's Boyfriend Arrested for Her Murder

JT reportedly donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe for Girlalala’s funeral expenses.

tara mahadevan241 days ago
Cardi B and BIA
Music

Cardi B Says She Won’t ‘Pick on’ BIA After Reports of Low Album Sales

BIA's album 'BIANCA' reportedly moved 8,000 units in its first week.

tara mahadevan267 days ago
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PinkPantheress performs on Woodsies stage during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover.
Music

PinkPantheress Announces Star-Packed ‘Fancy That’ Remix Featuring Ravyn Lenae, JT, and More

The British pop hitmaker levels up her 'Fancy That' era with a remix project packed with unexpected collaborations.

Alex Gonzalez283 days ago
Cardi B performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn on September 27, 2025, in New York City.
Music

Cardi B Jokes She Spent a 'B*tch's F*cking Streams' in the Club Amid JT Beef

JT's two diss tracks directed at Cardi B, "No Hook" and "Keep Coming," were removed from streaming services.

Joe Price284 days ago
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Doechii and JT are seen on the runway at the Dsquared2 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - JUNE 21: Saucy Santana performs during Kentuckiana Pride Festival at Waterfront Park on June 21, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Music

JT Targets Saucy Santana in Fiery Online Tirade: ‘Bring Your Fat Ass Here’

The 'City Cinderella' reacted negatively to Saucy supporting Cardi's diss track about her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams289 days ago
JT, Cardi B, and Hennessy Carolina are shown in a collage. JT wears a black outfit, Cardi B a strapless dress, and Hennessy a lace top.
Music

JT Drags ‘Begging-Ass B*tch’ Cardi B and ‘Ran Through’ Sister Hennessy in Explosive Livestream Rant

The 'City Cinderella' rapper accused Cardi B of faking the sales of her new album and said Bardi's sister Hennessy is "jobless."

Alex Ocho290 days ago
JT, Cardi B, Hennessy
Music

JT Calls Cardi B ‘Orangutan’ and ‘Chlamydia B’ in Heated Online Spat With Hennessy Carolina

JT also referenced the tweet that led to her and Bardi's beef.

tara mahadevan290 days ago
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Left: JT in a green jacket with long black hair. Right: Cardi B in a light blue outfit with sleek black hair on the right.
Music

JT Tells Fans to ‘Buckle Up’ Following Cardi B’s ‘Weak’ “Magnet” Diss: ‘Dirty Non Talented Rat’

The 'City Cinderella' rapper continues her fiery tirade against Cardi B after being dissed on her new album 'Am I the Drama?'

Alex Ocho295 days ago

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