Contractor Says He Slept on the Floor of Ye’s Gutted Malibu Mansion, Was Asked to Remove Foam Slide From Staircase

One of the renovations allegedly included converting a staircase into a foam slide. Although Saxon was not involved with that specific project, he was reportedly asked by Censori to help remove the foam itself.

Two metal chimneys were reportedly removed along with glass balustrades, windows, doors, heating, and plumbing.

Saxon also told New Yorker that he negotiated a fee of $20,000 per week but agreed to disburse additional funds to pay his colleagues and buy materials. The contractor said he felt exposed to possible intruders while sleeping on a mattress in a corner of the main floor. Saxon also briefly detailed how he had to chase out a few young Ye fans who seemed to be live-streaming.

According to TMZ, Ye bought the mansion for $57 million back in 2021. He attempted to list the property on the market for $53 million with the help of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim last December. The reason behind the sale was apparently because the walls may have been too gray to his liking.

“The interior finishes have been removed, and this creates an unbelievably rare opportunity to buy a Picasso on the water with the ability to restore it to your own specific standards, with modern technology and excellence,” Oppenheim told TMZ at the time.

Months prior to the listing, Saxon filed a lawsuit against Ye for unpaid wages and damages after being allegedly fired in retaliation over safety complaints.

In April, Ye lowered the price of the home to a whopping $14 million.