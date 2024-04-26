Ice Spice Hops on Remix to Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s Song of the Summer Contender "Fisherrr"

The Song of the Summer debate heats up quite palpably with today's arrival of the "Fisherrr" remix featuring Ice Spice.
On the new remix, available here, the Grammy-nominated Bronx rapper keeps her momentum going with an expectedly show-stealing cameo. In the song's second verse, Ice touts the proven benefits of eating one's oats and veggies, like so:
And my ass fat 'cause I eat my oats and my vegetables
And my pussy fat, and it's creamy, ooh, tastes like Danimals
I'm a baddie so I know them other bitches ain't impressin' you
And I been a baddie since a youngin, n***a, this ain't nothin' new
Cash Cobain and Bay Swag's original "Fisherrr" arrived back in February, eventually becoming an undeniable hit and spawning an ubiquitous dance trend. Earlier this month, Cobain spoke with Jordan Rose for Complex about the track's success, which he attributes, at least in part, to a commitment to "fun" while in the studio.
"It’s got a dance, it feels good, and it feels fresh," he said. "It's not conventional. It's different. It's a breath of fresh air because a side of it is sexy drill, but the other side of it doesn’t sound like traditional drill. It don't sound mainstream. It’s sexy and smooth, but it’s still gutter."
At some point this year, fans can expect to get Ice Spice's debut studio album, Y2K. It arrives during an especially busy period for the in-demand artist, who just last week was announced to be making her acting debut in an upcoming Spike Lee joint.