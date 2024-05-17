Billie Eilish Drops 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' Album, Says She 'Could Eat That Girl for Lunch' in Video for New Single

Billie Eilish's highly anticipated third studio album is here.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter has delivered another certified hit with Hit Me Hard and Soft, the confident follow-up to her 2021 album Happier Than Ever. Produced and co-written by her brother Finneas O'Connell, the record sits at a lean ten tracks and will be supported by an extensive North American tour this year and an Australian and European tour next year.

To coincide with the release of the Hit Me Hard and Soft, Eilish also shared the self-directed video for the immediate highlight "Lunch," as seen above. The song sees her embracing her sexuality, something she opened up about in a post on Instagram last year. "I like boys and girls please leave me alone about it," she wrote after accusing Variety of outing her on a red carpet. "You need a seat? I'll volunteer," she sings on the standout track.

Listen to Hit Me Hard and Soft here.