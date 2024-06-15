Fans Think Pharrell Williams Is Dissing Drake on New 'Despicable Me 4' Song

Fans believe Williams' new song "Double Life" is a response to Drake's diss on "Meltdown" from nearly a year ago.

Jun 15, 2024
Antoine Gyori - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Did Pharrell Williams bring his issues with Drake into the Despicable Me universe?

That's what fans seem to believe after hearing his new song "Double Life" from the upcoming animated flick Despicable Me 4. Williams has been a head composer for the franchise since its inception in 2010. However, in the latest installment, the artist/producer/designer might be taking aim at Drake.

According to Genius, on "Double Life," Williams raps:

"Hey, what are you hiding? (Watch)
What you do when you're gone? (Hey)
Nothing wrong being private (Watch)
Make sure it ain't wrong (Yeah)
Your life double-sided (Watch)
Two-faced like coins
What side do I get? (Watch)
What side are you on?"

Fans read between the lines, speculating that Williams is taking shots at the 6 God. This stems from Drake’s 2023 feature on Travis Scott's track "Meltdown," where he claimed to have literally melted down a chain once auctioned by the N.E.R.D. frontman. Listeners were surprised by this attack, as the OVO head honcho seemingly dragged Williams into his longtime feud with Pusha T, who he also mentioned on "Meltdown."

Williams never directly spoke on the beef, and previously co-produced the 2021 Brent Faiyaz and Drake collaboration "Wasting Time," but perhaps all bets are off since Kendrick Lamar aired out Drake in four songs this year so far.

Ironically, Lamar appears in Williams' upcoming LEGO-animated biopic, Piece by Piece, which arrives in October.

Drake has some bars for Pusha and Pharrell on "Meltdown" 👀 #UTOPIA

"I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f*ck about all of that heritage sh*t. Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis they not even wearing that sh*t." pic.twitter.com/la6FEr9ErK

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 28, 2023
Twitter: @ComplexMusic

