Drake Officially Drops “Push Ups” Diss Responding to Kendrick, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and More

Drake has officially released his diss track to streaming services.
On Friday, April 19, the 6 God dropped his “Push Ups,” which takes aim at the multiple artists that have been taking shots at him over the last few weeks. Drizzy’s diss track was leaked late last week and had fans scrambling over his bars. But now it's officially available on streaming services after a week of discourse.
On the song, Drake pokes fun at Kendrick Lamar’s height and shoe size.
“I'm out in Tokyo because I'm big in Japan / I'm the hitmaker y'all depend on / Backstage, in my city, it was friend zone / You won't ever take no chain off of us / How the fuck you big steppin' with a size seven men's on? / This the bark with the bite, nigga, what's up?,” Drake raps.
The cover art for the diss track directly references the shoe line in particular, even though sneaker boutique RIF LA said it's not accurate.
Drake continues on the track:
“Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em fifty / Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain't in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now / And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down.”
Drake addresses several other people on the diss such as Rick Ross, Future, The Weeknd, and Metro Boomin. He even mentions J. Cole’s apology to Lamar on the track but reiterates that he is standing his ground.
“This shit been brewin' in a pot, now I'm heatin' up / I don't care what Cole think, that Dot shit was weak as fuck / Champagne trippin', he is not fuckin' easin' up."
Rick Ross wasted no time responding to Drake after the diss initially leaked, calling the Toronto rapper a "white boy" multiple times and even bringing up rumors that Drizzy got plastic surgery.
Drake’s "Push Ups" comes on the heels of Cole issuing an apology to Kendrick Lamar for his diss track “7 Minute Drill” at the 2024 Dreamville Festival. Cole took time out of his closing set to address the crowd and let them know that he wasn’t feeling right after dropping the song.
"I was conflicted because: one, I know my heart and I know how I feel about my peers. These two n***as that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game, let alone chase they greatness," he said. "So I felt conflicted 'cause I'm like, bruh, I don't even feel no way. But the world wanna see blood. I don't know if y'all can feel that, but the world wanna see blood."
He continued:
"That shit disrupts my fucking peace. So what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a's fucking catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherfuckers to ever touch a fucking microphone? Dreamville, y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."
Take a listen to Drake's "Push Ups" over on Apple Music or Spotify.