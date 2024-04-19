Drake Officially Drops “Push Ups” Diss Responding to Kendrick, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and More

Drake has officially released his diss track to streaming services.

On Friday, April 19, the 6 God dropped his “Push Ups,” which takes aim at the multiple artists that have been taking shots at him over the last few weeks. Drizzy’s diss track was leaked late last week and had fans scrambling over his bars. But now it's officially available on streaming services after a week of discourse.

On the song, Drake pokes fun at Kendrick Lamar’s height and shoe size.

“I'm out in Tokyo because I'm big in Japan / I'm the hitmaker y'all depend on / Backstage, in my city, it was friend zone / You won't ever take no chain off of us / How the fuck you big steppin' with a size seven men's on? / This the bark with the bite, nigga, what's up?,” Drake raps.

The cover art for the diss track directly references the shoe line in particular, even though sneaker boutique RIF LA said it's not accurate.