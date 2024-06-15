Nick Cannon Calls Diddy's Behavior in Cassie Assault Video 'Heinous and Monstrous,' Says He Has 'Demons' and He's 'Troubled'

Nick Cannon has shared some interesting thoughts about Diddy and the long list of sexual assault allegations against him.
During his conversation on The Pivot, Cannon reflected on all the controversy surrounding Diddy and the lawsuits Cassie and several others have filed against him over the last few months. According to Cannon, people who have made mistakes should have the opportunity to reconcile and atone for their actions as long as they're truly remorseful. Cannon stated that when people see others fall, their first action should be to learn from them and not laugh at them.
"Who are we as men to be able to judge at some level that we can throw another human being away," said Cannon. "It's like everybody has the opportunity for, you know, reconciliation and atonement. It's just if you're really willing to put the work in."
He added, "With all of those relationships that I had, its like, I can't judge that man, you know. I don't know what demons he's struggling with. I don't know what he's going through, but it's not my job to throw that person away. So hopefully, you know, with building the counsel culture community and creating professionals, doctors, and clinicians that can say, you know, we all have problems. We are all dealing with mental wellness. We're all dealing with issues of trauma, and how do we deal with that specifically as black men."
Cannon claimed the "heinous and monstrous energy" in the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway is a sign that the mogul is "troubled" and has "demons" he's working through. He also explained how he's had conversations with his daughter about his "friend" Diddy.
"I had to have that conversation with my daughter about like, 'Dad, that's your friend, right,' and I'm like, 'Okay, so I know him. I've befriended him. I don't know that person, and I've never seen that person and I cannot be friends with a person who does that, but all we can do is pray for him.'"
When the subject of Diddy's behavior came up back in April, Cannon explained it was a complicated topic for him to talk about because of his closeness to Cassie and the Bad Boy Records founder. "Just as much as I know Diddy, I know Cassie," Cannon explained on an episode of Counsel Culture.
Elsewhere in his conversation on The Pivot, Cannon mentioned his former collaborator R. Kelly, who is serving a combined sentence of 30 years in prison for child sexual abuse.
"We hate to say it, we all know people that are dealing with them same demons that R. Kelly is dealing with, and they are close in our family and we all have our own demons that we try to hide," Cannon said, adding that he tries to be the one to point out that "we all need help" while creating "forums" to have discussions that don't "run from the truth."
Cannon's relationship with R. Kelly goes way back, as the two appeared in the video for Cannon's 2003 song "Gigolo." Katt Williams also makes a cameo in the music video.
R. Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in Chicago in 2008. However, in a second trial in 2022, he was convicted of producing child pornography and enticing underage girls for sex. In 2019, Cannon took to Instagram with a post talking about the "darkness" of the music industry before calling out Kelly by name.
"After much self reflection and meditation, I have to be one of the first to admit that in my past I’ve DEFINITELY turned a blind eye to a lot of darkness in this industry. Let’s stop beating around the bush and call it what it is," the caption reads. "This entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily spirits and male chauvinistic behavior. And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKELLY I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS."
While Cannon was more modest in his comments about Diddy, Ray J wasn't during his take on the Bad Boy Records founder. In his conversation with Shannon Sharpe, Ray J said Diddy needed to receive many lashes for his alleged crimes.
"1,000 lashes from everybody that you've slained and hurt. 1,000 lashes publicly," he said. "1,000, that would help. 1,000 lashes made by you, somebody your size that's gon' give it to him. Not my size. My arm hurts. Your size, n***a ain't gon make it past nine."