Nick Cannon Calls Diddy's Behavior in Cassie Assault Video 'Heinous and Monstrous,' Says He Has 'Demons' and He's 'Troubled'

Nick Cannon has shared some interesting thoughts about Diddy and the long list of sexual assault allegations against him.

During his conversation on The Pivot , Cannon reflected on all the controversy surrounding Diddy and the lawsuits Cassie and several others have filed against him over the last few months. According to Cannon, people who have made mistakes should have the opportunity to reconcile and atone for their actions as long as they're truly remorseful. Cannon stated that when people see others fall, their first action should be to learn from them and not laugh at them.

"Who are we as men to be able to judge at some level that we can throw another human being away," said Cannon. "It's like everybody has the opportunity for, you know, reconciliation and atonement. It's just if you're really willing to put the work in."

He added, "With all of those relationships that I had, its like, I can't judge that man, you know. I don't know what demons he's struggling with. I don't know what he's going through, but it's not my job to throw that person away. So hopefully, you know, with building the counsel culture community and creating professionals, doctors, and clinicians that can say, you know, we all have problems. We are all dealing with mental wellness. We're all dealing with issues of trauma, and how do we deal with that specifically as black men."