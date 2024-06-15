Cardo and Alchemist Praise Cash Cobain for Revolutionizing New York Rap with Sexy Drill

The Alchemist and Cardo Got Wings are big fans of how Cash Cobain has revolutionized the sound of New York City.

During a discussion on Lucid Monday's Conversations segment, the producers praised how emerging talents have reshaped hip-hop's sound through innovative techniques. Among these rising stars is Cash Cobain, known for his skillful sampling of soul and R&B tracks, which has sparked a new music trend in NYC known as "Sexy Drill."

According to Alc and Cardo, Cash is one of their favorite new producers, and his beats have captured their full attention.

"Shout out to Cash Cobain because he's killing it with that shit right now," Cardo said in the conversation linked below. "I feel like he's an innovator. He brought New York two different sounds. You know what I'm saying? I look at him and his samples cause he knows how to sample. But how he be cutting in FL? Like I was just with him the other day; he's one of the most unique, concise kids coming up."