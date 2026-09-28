Music

Quavo and Offset Preview Their First New Collaboration in Five Years

The pair previewed the track at the album release party for 'Qrömelife,' Quavo's new album executive produced by Pharrell Williams.

Quavo and Offset attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Quavo and Offset previewed “Away” at a Qrömelife release party, marking their first collaboration in five years after tensions and the breakup of Migos.
  • Pharrell Williams executive produced Quavo’s third album, which arrives Oct. 2 with appearances from Future, Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Lil Baby, Yung Miami, and Justin Timberlake.
  • Quavo also reiterated plans for a new Migos album and reunion tour, saying, “We coming back… We’re going to do it one more time.”

At the album release party for Qrömelife, Quavo previewed his first collaboration with Offset in five years.

In a video circulating on social media, which can be seen below, the two Migos rappers stood next to each other as they previewed “Away,” which will arrive with the rest of Qrõmelife on Friday (Oct. 2). The song marks their first collaboration in five years, following tensions between Quavo and Offset and the eventual disbandment of Migos.

Quavo’s third studio album, which is executive produced by Pharrell Williams, is expected to be a big moment for Migos fans. The project also features appearances from T.I., Future, Pharrell, Tyler the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Lil Baby, Yung Miami, and Justin Timberlake.

Earlier this year, Quavo indicated that he had plans to help put together a posthumous Takeoff album to celebrate the legacy of his late Migos collaborator, with whom he released Only Built for Infinity Links in October 2022, weeks before Takeoff's death. He also indicated that he’s working on a follow-up to Only Built for Infinity Links, and that there’s a new Migos album on the way, too.

In an interview with Atlanta radio station V-103 earlier this month, Quavo reiterated plans for a Migos reunion.

"We coming back," Quavo said. “We're going to do it one more time…. There's more. We going to tour. We going to do it right.”

The last time Migos released an album together was in 2021 with Culture III. It’s unclear if the new album will feature posthumous vocals from Takeoff.

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