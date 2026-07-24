Tyler The Creator

Tyler The Creator is a rapper, producer, and multifaceted artist who emerged as the creative force behind the Odd Future collective in the early 2010s. He was born Tyler Gregory Okonma on March 6, 1991, in Los Angeles, California. His work is characterized by bold production choices and a hands-on approach that has consistently pushed the boundaries of hip-hop, incorporating a range of sounds and visual elements that challenge conventional expectations. Throughout his career, Tyler has cultivated a dedicated audience that engages deeply with his albums and creative projects, often dissecting the layers of his storytelling and production. Beyond music, his Golf Wang brand has become a hub for fans who connect through fashion drops and community events, turning his artistic output into a lifestyle that extends well past the studio.

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Tyler, The Creator attends Paramount Pictures' "Jackass: Best And Last" Los Angeles premiere at Paramount Theatre on June 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Tyler, the Creator Says Meta Glasses ‘Need to Be Banned’ Amid Privacy and Consent Concerns

Tyler thinks that anyone who actively uses the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses is "a real weirdo."

Joe Price29 days ago
Tyler, the Creator.
Music

Tyler, the Creator Joins Georgia Data Center Fight, Calls Out 'Insane' Plans

The Grammy Award-winning artist is not happy about the increase in water-guzzling data centers across the country.

Joe Price36 days ago
Tyler, the Creator, wearing a furry hat, large glasses, and a beige coat, with a gold ring and necklace, standing in front of a Netflix backdrop at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.
Music

Tyler, The Creator Denies Speculation He's About to Launch New Era: 'Do Not Get Stuck on This Idea'

The follow-up to 'Don't Tap the Glass' doesn't appear to be on the way anytime soon.

Joe Price40 days ago
A crowd gathers in front of a stage with a large "Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival" sign, featuring a moon and green mountains backdrop.
Music

Tyler, the Creator Is Bringing Back Camp Flog Gnaw and Now We Know When

The latest iteration ofCamp Flog Gnaw will unfold on Nov. 14 and 15 in Los Angeles.

tara mahadevan47 days ago
Tyler the Creator and Jay-Z
Music

Tyler, the Creator Reveals Jay-Z Offered Odd Future a Record Deal, Which They Declined

Tyler sat down with DJ Drama for the first episode of his 'Gangsta Grillz Podcast.'

tara mahadevan53 days ago
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Tyler, the Creator.
Music

Tyler, the Creator Unhappy Footage of Him 'Just Existing' Hits the Internet: 'So Annoying'

"I wanna be able to brush this stuff off but I’m gonna keep being vocal about this."

Trey Alston98 days ago
Tyler, the Creator wearing a beige suit, blue shirt, and furry hat, poses on the red carpet.
Music

Tyler, The Creator Politely, Firmly Declines TikToker Approaching Him on Street: 'You Don't Know Me'

"I don't f*ck with that," Tyler told the self-described content creator.

Trace William Cowen114 days ago
Donald Glover performs onstage at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2025 Day 1 held at Dodger Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Says His Kids Think He's Cool, But 'Not Tyler, the Creator Cool'

Donald Glover said his role in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' scored him major cool points with his kids.

Joe Price117 days ago
Lionel Boyce wearing a black cap, striped shirt, yellow tie, and beige jacket smiles and waves against a starry background.
Pop Culture

Lionel Boyce Reveals Who He'd Cast in Hypothetical 'Loiter Squad' Revival

Boyce says his fellow 'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri would be a good fit, as would a couple other familiar faces.

Trace William Cowen128 days ago
Tyler, the Creator, in a fur hat and glasses, smiling with Benny Safdie in a suit, at an event with a bold backdrop.
Pop Culture

Tyler, the Creator Jokes He Was Cast in ‘Marty Supreme’ Because Josh Safdie Has a ‘Crush’ on Him

During his appearance at the 32nd Actor Awards, Tyler joked about how he landed his role in the A24 hit.

Joe Price145 days ago
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Clipse and Pharrell in matching pink Louis Vuitton suits made for one of the best style moments of the 2026 Grammys.
Style

The 10 Best Style Moments of the 2026 Grammys

From Bad Bunny's custom Schiaparelli to Kendrick Lamar's Chanel tux, these are the style moments we can't stop thinking about.

Mike DeStefano173 days ago
Tyler, The Creator in a green outfit with large, sculpted hair and a headset gestures dramatically on stage.
Music

Tyler, The Creator Performs "Sugar on My Tongue" and More at 2026 Grammys

Tyler entered Sunday's performance with six total nominations, including Album of the Year for 'CHROMAKOPIA.'

Trace William Cowen174 days ago
Kendrick Lamar in a tuxedo holds up a Grammy award on stage, speaking into a microphone.
Music

2026 Grammys Winners Announced: Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, Bad Bunny, and More

Trevor Noah returns as host, marking his last time in the position.

Trace William Cowen174 days ago

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