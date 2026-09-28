50 Cent Classic Hypes Up 'Tulsa King' Fans in Action-Packed Season 4 Trailer

Key Takeaways
- Paramount+ uses 50 Cent's Dr. Dre-produced classic "If I Can’t" to soundtrack the action-packed trailer for Tulsa King Season 4.
- The song's menacing lyrics and "If I can’t do it, homie, it can’t be done" hook frame Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi as the man to deliver payback.
- The new season premieres October 16, extending 50 Cent and Stallone’s connection beyond their collaborations in Expend4bles and the Escape Plan franchise.
50 Cent might not star in Tulsa King, but his music has added some extra fuel to the hype for the new season.
On Monday (September 28), Paramount+ shared a trailer for the fourth season of Sylvester Stallone's popular mob drama, and the it's soundtracked by a very familiar record that hip-hop fans in particular will recognize instantly.
After the trailer's opening dialogue sets the table for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, the G-Unit mogul's "If I Can't" can be heard cutting through the backdrop.
The unmistakable Dr. Dre and Mike Elizondo production hits hard, first with the punchy keys and then the rhythmic drum kicks, followed by a reordered version of Fif's menacing lyrics: "And I'm around, quit playing, you can't shine / You gon' be that next chump to end up in the trunk."
Soon after, the classic hook kicks in: "If I can't do it, homie / It can't be done," which suggests Stallone's character, Dwight Manfredi, is the only man for the job as far as payback is concerned.
The new series of Tulsa King premieres on Paramount+ October 16. Check out the full trailer above.
Despite not starring in Tulsa King, 50 Cent has starred alongside Stallone in numerous movies, including Expend4bles and the Escape Plan franchise.