50 Cent Classic Hypes Up 'Tulsa King' Fans in Action-Packed Season 4 Trailer

50 Cent might not star in Tulsa King, but his music has added some extra fuel to the hype for the new season.

On Monday (September 28), Paramount+ shared a trailer for the fourth season of Sylvester Stallone's popular mob drama, and the it's soundtracked by a very familiar record that hip-hop fans in particular will recognize instantly.

After the trailer's opening dialogue sets the table for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, the G-Unit mogul's "If I Can't" can be heard cutting through the backdrop.